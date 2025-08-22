HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, August 22: Citroen Basalt X Pre Bookings Open, Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched And More

Auto recap, August 22: Citroen Basalt X pre-bookings open, Hyundai Exter Pro Pack launched and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2025, 18:19 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Citroen has opened pre-bookings for the Basalt X in India with a booking fee of ₹11,000. Deliveries are expected to start in early September 2025.
Citroen has opened pre-bookings for the Basalt X in India with a booking fee of ₹11,000. Deliveries are expected to start in early September 2025.
View Personalised Offers on
Citroen Basalt arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Friday, August 22.

Citroen Basalt X pre-bookings open

Citroen has declared that pre-bookings are now available for its forthcoming Basalt X range in India. Customers may secure their reservation through the company’s dealerships or its official website by submitting a booking fee of 11,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Aircross
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen eC3
BatteryCapacity Icon29.2 kWh Range Icon320 km
₹ 12.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3x (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3X
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Basalt X is being launched as a component of Citroen’s "Shift into the New 2.0" strategy, which the company asserts is designed to better align its offerings with the expectations of Indian customers. Preliminary images of the vehicle showcase updated interiors, while further features are anticipated to be disclosed as the launch date approaches.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt X pre-bookings open in India

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack launched

Hyundai has introduced a new element to its entry-level SUV, the Exter, with the unveiling of the Pro Pack. The most significant modifications with the Pro Pack are found on the exterior. The Exter now features more substantial wheel arch cladding and a redesigned side sill garnish. Additionally, the Pro Pack presents a new Titan Grey Matte finish.

In terms of features, Hyundai has expanded the availability of its dashcam to more versions of the Exter. Previously restricted to higher trims, this change should make this valuable safety and convenience feature accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter gets a Pro Pack: Rugged styling, new colour, and more

Brixton Crossfire 500XC

Brixton Motorcycles has updated the pricing for its premier scrambler, the Crossfire 500XC, within the Indian market. The motorcycle is now priced at 4,92,000 (ex-showroom), reflecting a decrease from its former price of 5,19,499.

Manufactured locally in Kolhapur, the Crossfire 500XC is categorized as a middleweight scrambler with origins in Austrian engineering. It features a 486cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, engineered to provide effective performance both in urban settings and on light trails.

Also Read : Brixton Crossfire 500XC gets a big price slash. Here's how much it costs now…

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2025, 18:19 pm IST
TAGS: Citroen Basalt Brixton Crossfire 500XC

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.