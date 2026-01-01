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Citroen Basalt X Front Right Side
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Citroen Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Citroen Basalt X Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage18 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Basalt X specs and features

Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual

Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual Prices

The Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual, equipped with Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹11.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual Mileage

All variants of the Basalt X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual Colours

The Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual is available in 7 colour options: Cosmo Blue, Garnet Red, Garnet Red With Perla Nera Black Roof, Perla Nera Black, Polar White, Polar White With Perla Nera Black Roof, Steel Grey.

Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual Engine and Transmission

The Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.

Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Basalt X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.72 Lakhs or the Hyundai Venue N Line priced between ₹10.65 Lakhs - 15.48 Lakhs.

Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual Specs & Features

The Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Sensors, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Citroen Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual Price

Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Citroen Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel, Located in Boot
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4352 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1765 mm
Width
1593 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags, Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Citroen Basalt X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual EMI
EMI21,902 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,18,997
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,18,997
Interest Amount
2,95,136
Payable Amount
13,14,133

Citroen Basalt X other Variants

Basalt X You 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,55,000
RTO
74,380
Insurance
44,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,73,880
EMI@20,932/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Basalt X You Petrol 5 Speed Manual Comfort Edition

₹9.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,75,000
RTO
61,250
Insurance
44,957
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,81,707
EMI@21,101/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Basalt X Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
84,460
Insurance
48,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,31,960
EMI@24,330/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Plus Petrol 6 Speed Manual Comfort Edition

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Basalt X Max Petrol 5 Speed Manual

₹13.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,34,300
RTO
1,25,430
Insurance
55,768
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,15,998
EMI@28,286/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Basalt X Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT

₹13.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,57,000
RTO
1,30,230
Insurance
48,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,36,230
EMI@28,721/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition

₹13.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,57,000
RTO
1,27,700
Insurance
56,604
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,41,804
EMI@28,841/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT

₹14.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,62,500
RTO
1,40,780
Insurance
48,800
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,52,580
EMI@31,222/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT

₹14.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,82,000
RTO
1,42,730
Insurance
49,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,74,230
EMI@31,687/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual Comfort Edition

₹14.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,82,000
RTO
1,40,200
Insurance
61,204
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,83,904
EMI@31,895/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹14.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,83,500
RTO
1,42,880
Insurance
50,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,76,880
EMI@31,744/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT

₹15.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,500
RTO
1,53,480
Insurance
52,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,95,480
EMI@34,293/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone

₹16.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,10,500
RTO
1,55,580
Insurance
52,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,19,080
EMI@34,800/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Citroen Basalt X Alternatives

Citroen Aircross X

Citroen Aircross X

8.89 - 14.72 Lakhs
+1
Basalt XvsAircross X
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
Basalt XvsVenue N Line
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.64 Lakhs
+1
Basalt XvsVenue
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
+2
Basalt XvsSyros
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.41 - 14.47 Lakhs
+5
Basalt XvsSonet

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