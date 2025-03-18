HT Auto
search icon
Kia Syros Left Side View
UPCOMING

KIA Syros

Exp. Launch on 18 Mar 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
6 - 10 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
News
News

Syros Expected Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1199.0 cc

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Syros: 1199.0 cc

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 91.88 bhp

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Syros: 118.0 bhp

Segment average
Fuel

Segment Average: Petrol

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Syros: Petrol

Segment average

About Kia Syros

Syros Latest Update

  • Kia Syros SUV latest teaser offers glimpse of this popular feature ahead of launch
  • Kia Syros SUV spotted testing ahead of India launch. What latest spy shot reveals

    • Syros Launch DateThe Kia Syros is expected

    ...Read More

    rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Syros.
    Kia Syros
    Nissan Magnite
    VS
    Kia Syros
    Select model
    Nissan Magnite
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Left Side View
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Kia Syros Alternatives

    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Cars
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6.13 - 10.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Cars
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    6 - 11.23 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Cars

    Kia Syros Images

    Kia Syros Image 1
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Kia Syros Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol

    Popular Kia Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      Kia Seltos

      10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Kia Sonet

      7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Kia EV6

      60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Kia EV9

      1.3 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Kia Carnival

      63.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Kia Cars

    Kia Syros News

    Kia has shared the latest teaser of its upcoming SUV Syros ahead of its launch in India. The latest teaser shows the SUV will get a panoramic sunroof among its features.
    Kia Syros SUV latest teaser offers glimpse of this popular feature ahead of launch
    25 Nov 2024
    Kia's upcoming SUV Syros was spotted testing recently in Penukonda, Andhra Pradesh which is located near the Korean auto giant's facility at Anantapur. Kia had recently teased the Syros SUV ahead of its India launch which is expected to take place early next year. (Image courtesy: FB/Vinod Kumar Kasimsetty)
    Kia Syros SUV spotted testing ahead of India launch. What latest spy shot reveals
    18 Nov 2024
    Kia claims that the Syros will feature a unique and progressive SUV design language that doesn’t follow the conventional SUV design anymore.
    Kia Syros: That’s what the soon to be launched Kia 2.0 SUV is called. Check details
    11 Nov 2024
    Kia India has exported one lakh CKD units since 2020
    Seltos and Sonet help Kia to surpass one lakh CKD exports mark. Check details
    25 Nov 2024
    The 2025 Kia EV6 features several enhancements over the current model in terms of design, technology and performance
    India bound 2025 Kia EV6 showcased at LA Auto Show. Gets enhanced tech, performance and new design
    25 Nov 2024
    View all
     Kia Syros News
    Explore Other Options

    Kia Syros FAQs

    The Kia Syros is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 6-10 Lakhs.
    The Kia Syros is expected to launch on 18th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1199 cc segment.
    The Kia Syros features a 1199 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
    The Kia Syros faces competition from the likes of Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch in the 1199 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

    1.95 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Skoda Kylaq

    Skoda Kylaq

    7.89 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    80 - 90 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular SUV Cars

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    1.18 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Ekuv100

    Mahindra Ekuv100

    8.25 - 10 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    UPCOMING
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    10 - 14 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    2.07 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars