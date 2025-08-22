hamburger icon
Citroen Basalt X Specifications

Citroen Basalt X is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,95,000 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 1199 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Citroen Basalt X mileage is 18-18.7 kmpl.
7.95 - 13.11 Lakhs*
Citroen Basalt X Specs

Citroen Basalt X comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18-18.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and ...Read More

Citroen Basalt X Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
841.5 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.95 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
205 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500-2500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4352 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1593 mm
Width
1765 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
470 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Cup Holders
Rear Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Citroen Basalt X Variants & Price List

Citroen Basalt X price starts at ₹ 7.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Basalt X comes in 9 variants. Citroen Basalt X's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
7.95 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
9.42 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
10.82 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
11.62 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
11.84 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
12.07 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
12.36 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
12.89 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
13.11 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

