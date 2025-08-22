Citroen Basalt X Specifications

Citroen Basalt X comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18-18.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Basalt X measures 4,352 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. A five-seat model, Citroen Basalt X sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Citroen Basalt X price starts at ₹ 7.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Basalt X comes in 9 variants. Citroen Basalt X's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone
₹7.95 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.42 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.82 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.62 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.84 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.07 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.36 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.89 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.11 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Popular Citroen Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026