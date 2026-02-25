The 2025 Citroen Aircross has evolved into a formidable contender in the mid-size SUV segment, dropping the "C3" prefix to establish its own identity. Now branded as the Aircross X, this SUV blends French design sophistication with the rugged practicality required for Indian roads. With a recent 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and the introduction of premium cabin features, the 2025 Aircross is designed for families who prioritise comfort and versatility.

Citroen Aircross 2025 Price in India

The 2025 Aircross X is positioned competitively, offering one of the most accessible entry points for a mid-size SUV. Below are the ex-showroom prices for the 2025 variants:

Variant Seating Transmission Price (Ex-Showroom) Aircross X You 5-Seater Manual ₹ 8.49 Lakh Aircross X Plus 5-Seater Manual ₹ 9.97 Lakh Aircross X Plus Turbo 7-Seater Manual ₹ 11.57 Lakh Aircross X Max Turbo 7-Seater Manual ₹ 12.79 Lakh Aircross X Max Turbo DT 7-Seater Manual ₹ 12.99 Lakh Aircross X Max Turbo 7-Seater Automatic ₹ 13.94 Lakh Aircross X Max Turbo DT 7-Seater Automatic ₹ 14.14 Lakh

Note: Dual-tone (DT) roof options carry an additional premium of approximately ₹ 20,000. A 360-degree camera is available as a mandatory accessory on select trims for ₹ 25,000.

Key Updates for 2025

The 2025 model year brings significant "X-factor" upgrades that address previous feedback regarding premium feel and technology:

Refined Interiors: The cabin now features a premium soft-touch dashboard with leatherette inserts and upgraded upholstery.

Enhanced Technology: A new 10.25-inch infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A new 10.25-inch infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. CARA AI Assistant: An intelligent virtual assistant capable of understanding 52 languages, managing navigation, and tracking flight statuses.

Comfort Features: Inclusion of ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree halo camera.

Inclusion of ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree halo camera. New Aesthetics: The introduction of the Deep Forest Green colour and the "X" branding on the tailgate.

Performance and Specifications

The 2025 Aircross continues to offer a balance of efficiency and power through its proven PureTech engine lineup:

1.2L Naturally Aspirated Petrol: Produces 82 PS and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Produces 82 PS and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. 1.2L Turbo Petrol: Delivers a punchy 110 PS and up to 205 Nm of torque. It is available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mileage: The SUV remains fuel-efficient, with ARAI-certified figures ranging from 17.5 kmpl to 18.5 kmpl.

The SUV remains fuel-efficient, with ARAI-certified figures ranging from 17.5 kmpl to 18.5 kmpl. Ride Quality: Known for its "Flying Carpet" effect, the suspension is specifically tuned to absorb bumps and potholes, providing best-in-class ride comfort.

Safety and Reliability

Safety is a cornerstone of the 2025 Aircross. It has officially secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest family vehicles in its class. Standard safety features across the range include:

6 Airbags

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill-Hold Assist

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Why Choose the 2025 Citroen Aircross?

The 2025 Aircross stands out for its Flexi-Pro 5+2 seating, allowing the third-row seats to be removed entirely to expand boot space to a massive 511 litres. Whether you are navigating city traffic with a light steering wheel or cruising on the highway with a 200mm ground clearance, the Aircross handles every terrain with ease.