CITROEN Aircross X

8.29 - 13.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The 2025 Citroen Aircross has evolved into a formidable contender in the mid-size SUV segment, dropping the "C3" prefix to establish its own identity. Now branded as the Aircross X, this SUV blends French design sophistication with the rugged practicality required for Indian roads. With a recent 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and the introduction of premium cabin features, the 2025 Aircross is designed for families who prioritise comfort and versatility.

Citroen Aircross 2025 Price in India

The 2025 Aircross X is positioned competitively, offering one of the most accessible entry points for a mid-size SUV. Below are the ex-showroom prices for the 2025 variants:

VariantSeatingTransmissionPrice (Ex-Showroom)
Aircross X You5-SeaterManual 8.49 Lakh
Aircross X Plus5-SeaterManual 9.97 Lakh
Aircross X Plus Turbo7-SeaterManual 11.57 Lakh
Aircross X Max Turbo7-SeaterManual 12.79 Lakh
Aircross X Max Turbo DT7-SeaterManual 12.99 Lakh
Aircross X Max Turbo7-SeaterAutomatic 13.94 Lakh
Aircross X Max Turbo DT7-SeaterAutomatic 14.14 Lakh

Note: Dual-tone (DT) roof options carry an additional premium of approximately 20,000. A 360-degree camera is available as a mandatory accessory on select trims for 25,000.

Key Updates for 2025

The 2025 model year brings significant "X-factor" upgrades that address previous feedback regarding premium feel and technology:

  • Refined Interiors: The cabin now features a premium soft-touch dashboard with leatherette inserts and upgraded upholstery.
  • Enhanced Technology: A new 10.25-inch infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • CARA AI Assistant: An intelligent virtual assistant capable of understanding 52 languages, managing navigation, and tracking flight statuses.
  • Comfort Features: Inclusion of ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree halo camera.
  • New Aesthetics: The introduction of the Deep Forest Green colour and the "X" branding on the tailgate.

Performance and Specifications

The 2025 Aircross continues to offer a balance of efficiency and power through its proven PureTech engine lineup:

  • 1.2L Naturally Aspirated Petrol: Produces 82 PS and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
  • 1.2L Turbo Petrol: Delivers a punchy 110 PS and up to 205 Nm of torque. It is available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
  • Mileage: The SUV remains fuel-efficient, with ARAI-certified figures ranging from 17.5 kmpl to 18.5 kmpl.
  • Ride Quality: Known for its "Flying Carpet" effect, the suspension is specifically tuned to absorb bumps and potholes, providing best-in-class ride comfort.

Safety and Reliability

Safety is a cornerstone of the 2025 Aircross. It has officially secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest family vehicles in its class. Standard safety features across the range include:

  • 6 Airbags
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Hill-Hold Assist
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

Why Choose the 2025 Citroen Aircross?

The 2025 Aircross stands out for its Flexi-Pro 5+2 seating, allowing the third-row seats to be removed entirely to expand boot space to a massive 511 litres. Whether you are navigating city traffic with a light steering wheel or cruising on the highway with a 200mm ground clearance, the Aircross handles every terrain with ease.

Citroen Aircross X Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    80 - 109 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    511 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    115 - 205 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
Citroen Aircross X Variants

Citroen Aircross X price starts at ₹ 8.29 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Aircross X comes in 7 variants. Citroen Aircross X's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone.
Aircross X You 1.2 5 STR
₹8.29 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR
₹9.77 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Aircross X Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹11.37 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Citroen Aircross X Latest Updates

Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
The article highlights five practical cars under Rs 15 lakh, focusing on maximum boot space for luggage capacity.Read Full Story

Citroen Aircross X Visual Comparison

Citroen Aircross X comparison with similar cars

Citroen Aircross X CAR - main product image
Citroen Aircross X
Citroen Basalt X CAR image for comparison
Citroen Basalt X
Kia Syros CAR image for comparison
Kia Syros
Hyundai Venue N Line CAR image for comparison
Hyundai Venue N Line
MG Astor CAR image for comparison
MG Astor
Hyundai Venue CAR image for comparison
Hyundai Venue
₹8.29 Lakhs*
₹7.95 Lakhs*
₹8.67 Lakhs*
₹10.65 Lakhs*
₹9.65 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
5 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
603 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
109 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
108 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
144 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
190 mm

Citroen Aircross X Images

Citroen Aircross X Colours

Citroen Aircross X is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Polar White
Steel Grey
Garnet Red
Cosmo Blue
Deep Forest Green
Perla Nera Black
Polar white

Citroen Aircross X Related News

Citroen Aircross X Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque115-205 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage18.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Aircross X specs and features

Citroen Aircross X Mileage

Citroen Aircross X in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Citroen Aircross X's petrol variant is 17.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen Aircross X You 1.2 5 STR comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

You 1.2 5 STR
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.5 kmpl

