Citroen Aircross X Key Specs
- Engine1199 cc
- Mileage17.5 kmpl
- Power80 - 109 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space511 litres
- Max Torque115 - 205 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The 2025 Citroen Aircross has evolved into a formidable contender in the mid-size SUV segment, dropping the "C3" prefix to establish its own identity. Now branded as the Aircross X, this SUV blends French design sophistication with the rugged practicality required for Indian roads. With a recent 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and the introduction of premium cabin features, the 2025 Aircross is designed for families who prioritise comfort and versatility.
The 2025 Aircross X is positioned competitively, offering one of the most accessible entry points for a mid-size SUV. Below are the ex-showroom prices for the 2025 variants:
|Variant
|Seating
|Transmission
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Aircross X You
|5-Seater
|Manual
|₹ 8.49 Lakh
|Aircross X Plus
|5-Seater
|Manual
|₹ 9.97 Lakh
|Aircross X Plus Turbo
|7-Seater
|Manual
|₹ 11.57 Lakh
|Aircross X Max Turbo
|7-Seater
|Manual
|₹ 12.79 Lakh
|Aircross X Max Turbo DT
|7-Seater
|Manual
|₹ 12.99 Lakh
|Aircross X Max Turbo
|7-Seater
|Automatic
|₹ 13.94 Lakh
|Aircross X Max Turbo DT
|7-Seater
|Automatic
|₹ 14.14 Lakh
Note: Dual-tone (DT) roof options carry an additional premium of approximately ₹ 20,000. A 360-degree camera is available as a mandatory accessory on select trims for ₹ 25,000.
The 2025 model year brings significant "X-factor" upgrades that address previous feedback regarding premium feel and technology:
The 2025 Aircross continues to offer a balance of efficiency and power through its proven PureTech engine lineup:
Safety is a cornerstone of the 2025 Aircross. It has officially secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest family vehicles in its class. Standard safety features across the range include:
The 2025 Aircross stands out for its Flexi-Pro 5+2 seating, allowing the third-row seats to be removed entirely to expand boot space to a massive 511 litres. Whether you are navigating city traffic with a light steering wheel or cruising on the highway with a 200mm ground clearance, the Aircross handles every terrain with ease.
Citroen Aircross X
₹8.29 Lakhs*
₹7.95 Lakhs*
₹8.67 Lakhs*
₹10.65 Lakhs*
₹9.65 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
603 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
109 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
108 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
144 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Citroen Aircross X is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|115-205 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|18.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Citroen Aircross X in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Citroen Aircross X's petrol variant is 17.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen Aircross X You 1.2 5 STR comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
