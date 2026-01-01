|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|18.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone, equipped with a PURETECH 110 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹14.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aircross X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone is available in 6 colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black.
The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Aircross X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹7.95 Lakhs - 13.11 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, USB Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator and Instantaneous Consumption.