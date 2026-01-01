hamburger icon
Citroen Aircross X Front Right Side
1/8
Citroen Aircross X Front View
2/8
Citroen Aircross X Rear Left Side
3/8
Citroen Aircross X Dashboard
4/8
Citroen Aircross X Steering Wheel
5/8
Citroen Aircross X Ac Controls
6/8

Citroen Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone

14.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen Aircross X Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage18.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone Prices

The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone, equipped with a PURETECH 110 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹14.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Aircross X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone Colours

The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone is available in 6 colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black.

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Aircross X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹7.95 Lakhs - 13.11 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, USB Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator and Instantaneous Consumption.

Citroen Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone Price

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone

₹14.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,54,500
RTO
1,37,450
Insurance
60,192
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,52,642
EMI@31,223/mo
Citroen Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
PURETECH 110
Driving Range
833 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
4323 mm
Wheelbase
2671 mm
Height
1669 mm
Width
1796 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
511 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black \ Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Citroen Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone Offers
On Citroen Aircross X :-Additional Benefits Upto ₹...
Applicable on aircross-xyou-12-5-str & 6 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
Citroen Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone EMI
EMI28,101 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,07,377
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,07,377
Interest Amount
3,78,661
Payable Amount
16,86,038

Citroen Aircross X other Variants

Aircross X You 1.2 5 STR

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,000
RTO
70,030
Insurance
44,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,062
EMI@20,292/mo
Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR

₹11.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,77,000
RTO
80,390
Insurance
49,979
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,07,869
EMI@23,812/mo
View breakup

Aircross X Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR

₹13.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,37,000
RTO
1,25,700
Insurance
55,867
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,19,067
EMI@28,352/mo
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR

₹14.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,500
RTO
1,35,450
Insurance
59,456
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,29,906
EMI@30,734/mo
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT

₹15.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,100
RTO
1,46,910
Insurance
63,673
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,60,183
EMI@33,534/mo
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone

₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,69,100
RTO
1,48,910
Insurance
64,409
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,82,919
EMI@34,023/mo
View breakup

