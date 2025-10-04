Citroen Aircross X launched: What’s new over the older model explained

Citroen isn’t known for shouting about its upgrades, it prefers the quieter kind of evolution. The new Aircross X follows that exact philosophy. On paper, it looks like a mild facelift of the C3 Aircross, but in spirit, it’s the brand refining its Indian formula. Think of it as Citroen’s way of listening to what customers have been saying, “give us a bit more comfort, a bit more finesse, and maybe a few more features while you’re at it.” The result is a crossover that feels familiar, yet just that little bit more confident in its skin.

1 A fresher face with richer tones Visually, the Aircross X hasn’t torn up its design playbook, and that’s a good thing. The proportions remain muscular, the stance still SUV-solid, but there’s newfound sophistication in the details. The big addition is a new Deep Forest Green shade, lending the car a more mature tone. Silver roof rails have been replaced by sleeker blacked-out units, which blend neatly with the dark ORVMs and body cladding to give a more cohesive, almost stealthy vibe. The signature LED DRLs and projector headlamps stay untouched, as do the two-tone 17-inch alloys, but the overall look feels cleaner, better tied together, more Parisian cafe, less rustic bakery.

2 Cabin gets warmth and a dash of flair Step inside and the change is immediate, the dashboard has been re-imagined. Inspired by the upcoming Basalt coupe-SUV, the new layout feels better executed, with softer materials and a more layered design. The black-and-tan cabin theme finally brings warmth to what was once an overly dark interior. You notice subtle improvements, the stitching, the texture on the plastics, and a general uptick in perceived quality. It’s not flamboyant, but it feels like Citroen has finally decided that functionality and finesse can coexist.

3 Comfort now takes centre stage If the older Aircross asked you to compromise on a few conveniences, the Aircross X politely declines. The addition of ventilated front seats alone will win hearts in Indian summers. A push-button start and keyless entry system mean you no longer have to fumble with keys, while cruise control and a speed limiter make highway runs easier on the right foot. There’s also a wireless charger up front, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, both small but meaningful upgrades that lift everyday usability. And because it’s 2025, there’s now the CARA AI voice assistant, a multilingual digital companion capable of controlling in-car functions, setting reminders, and even sending SOS alerts. The icing on the cake is the optional 360-degree camera, which should make parking the Aircross X in tight city spots far less nerve-wracking.

4 Mechanical heart unchanged, and that’s fine Underneath the refreshed skin, Citroen has sensibly chosen not to tinker. The Aircross X continues with the same pair of petrol engines, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit and the punchier 1.2-litre turbo. Transmission choices remain a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic, depending on variant. While some might wish for a diesel or hybrid alternative, the current lineup keeps costs in check and reliability high. For most buyers, the change they’ll feel isn’t under the bonnet but in the overall cabin and feature experience.

5 Safety foundation stays strong Six airbags, ESC, hill-hold assist, TPMS, and rear parking sensors are all standard fare. More importantly, the model already carries a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, and those strong structural foundations remain intact.

6 Pricing and positioning The Aircross X starts at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base “You” variant, stretching up for the higher “Plus” and “Max” trims. Most of the new tech, including the ventilated seats and 360 degree camera, is reserved for the upper trims, but even the entry-level model feels better equipped than before. With these updates, Citroen hasn’t tried to reinvent the Aircross; instead, it’s tightened the gaps that once held it back.

