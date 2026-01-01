|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Aircross X You Petrol Manual Comfort Edition, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aircross X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aircross X You Petrol Manual Comfort Edition is available in 6 colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black.
The Aircross X You Petrol Manual Comfort Edition is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.
In the Aircross X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹7.95 Lakhs - 13.11 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs.
The Aircross X You Petrol Manual Comfort Edition has Air Conditioner, Average Fuel Consumption, Rear Reading Lamp, Cabin-Boot Access, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Front AC, Rear AC, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.