2025 Citroen Aircross X launched with new interior, prices start at 8.29 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2025, 16:09 pm
The new Citroen Aircross X gets a new paint scheme, while the big upgrades are to the cabin with a premium look and more features. 

Citroen Aircross X
The Citroen Aircross X is now available in the new Deep Forest Green paint scheme, and also gets dual-tone paint options at a premium of ₹20,000
Citroen Aircross X
The Citroen Aircross X is now available in the new Deep Forest Green paint scheme, and also gets dual-tone paint options at a premium of ₹20,000
2025 Citroen Aircross X: What's New?

The new Aircross X gets a new Deep Forest Green colour scheme, while there’s a new ‘X’ badge on the tailgate. The SUV is available with a dual-tone paint scheme at an additional 20,000. Other features include LED projector headlamps, fog lamps, and DRLs, as well as new black accents. The big upgrades are available in the cabin with new features like ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera available as a mandatory accessory for an extra 25,000.

Also Read : Citroen Aircross scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP safety tests

2025 Citroen Aircross X
The 2025 Citroen Aircross X gets a new dashboard layout with soft-touch materials, leatherette upholstery, and a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit
2025 Citroen Aircross X
The 2025 Citroen Aircross X gets a new dashboard layout with soft-touch materials, leatherette upholstery, and a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit

2025 Citroen Aircross X: New Cabin

The dashboard now gets soft-touch leatherette panels, similar to the Basalt X, while there’s new leatherette upholstery for a premium appearance. The SUV also sports a 7-inch digital instrument console, as well as ambient and footwell lighting.

Furthermore, the Citroen Aircross X now comes with the CARA in-car virtual assistant, which debuted on the Basalt X, and offers voice assistance compatible with 52 Indian and global languages. There’s also keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, and auto IRVM.

2025 Citroen Aircross X
The 2025 Citroen Aircross X gets the same 1.2-litre NA and 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine options.
2025 Citroen Aircross X
The 2025 Citroen Aircross X gets the same 1.2-litre NA and 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine options.

Speaking about the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India said, “The New Aircross X is an SUV designed around the real needs of Indian families – space, comfort, safety, and smart innovation. With the debut of CARA, we’re making everyday mobility more intuitive and personal. What makes the New Aircross X unique is that it blends the practicality of a family SUV with the premium feel of our X-Series design. It is a versatile SUV that’s aspirational, yet accessible."

2025 Citroen Aircross X: Specifications

There are no mechanical changes to the Citroen Aircross X, which continues to be available with two engine options. The lower trim gets the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a manual transmission. The higher variants are equipped with the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor paired with manual and automatic transmission choices. The automaker also offers a dealer-fitted CNG option with the Aircross.

2025 Citroen Aircross X
The Citroen Aircross recently secured a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests
2025 Citroen Aircross X
The Citroen Aircross recently secured a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests

2025 Citroen Aircross X: Safety

The Aircross was recently tested by the Bharat NCAP and secured a five-star safety rating for the five-seater variant. The SUV comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold, rear parking sensors, and more as standard. The automaker claims the Aircross gets 40 active and passive safety features.

The Aircross takes on offerings like the MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2025, 16:09 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

