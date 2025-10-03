2025 Citroen Aircross X launched with new interior, prices start at 8.29 lakh

Citroën India has launched the updated Aircross X, bringing a new interior and more features to the SUV. The 2025 Citroen /aircross">Citroen Aircross lineup is priced from ₹8.29 lakh onwards, going up to ₹13.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The SUV will continue to be available in five- and seven-seater configurations. The Aircross X joins the C3X and Basalt X in the brand’s stable, bringing major upgrades to the model. Bookings for the new Aircross X are now open.

The new Citroen Aircross X gets a new paint scheme, while the big upgrades are to the cabin with a premium look and more features.

2025 Citroen Aircross X: What's New?

The new Aircross X gets a new Deep Forest Green colour scheme, while there’s a new ‘X’ badge on the tailgate. The SUV is available with a dual-tone paint scheme at an additional ₹20,000. Other features include LED projector headlamps, fog lamps, and DRLs, as well as new black accents. The big upgrades are available in the cabin with new features like ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera available as a mandatory accessory for an extra ₹25,000.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Aircross 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9.66 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Syros 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Citroen Aircross scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP safety tests

The 2025 Citroen Aircross X gets a new dashboard layout with soft-touch materials, leatherette upholstery, and a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit

2025 Citroen Aircross X: New Cabin

The dashboard now gets soft-touch leatherette panels, similar to the Basalt X, while there’s new leatherette upholstery for a premium appearance. The SUV also sports a 7-inch digital instrument console, as well as ambient and footwell lighting.

Furthermore, the Citroen Aircross X now comes with the CARA in-car virtual assistant, which debuted on the Basalt X, and offers voice assistance compatible with 52 Indian and global languages. There’s also keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, and auto IRVM.

The 2025 Citroen Aircross X gets the same 1.2-litre NA and 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine options.

Speaking about the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India said, “The New Aircross X is an SUV designed around the real needs of Indian families – space, comfort, safety, and smart innovation. With the debut of CARA, we’re making everyday mobility more intuitive and personal. What makes the New Aircross X unique is that it blends the practicality of a family SUV with the premium feel of our X-Series design. It is a versatile SUV that’s aspirational, yet accessible."

2025 Citroen Aircross X: Specifications

There are no mechanical changes to the Citroen Aircross X, which continues to be available with two engine options. The lower trim gets the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a manual transmission. The higher variants are equipped with the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor paired with manual and automatic transmission choices. The automaker also offers a dealer-fitted CNG option with the Aircross.

The Citroen Aircross recently secured a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests

2025 Citroen Aircross X: Safety

The Aircross was recently tested by the Bharat NCAP and secured a five-star safety rating for the five-seater variant. The SUV comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold, rear parking sensors, and more as standard. The automaker claims the Aircross gets 40 active and passive safety features.

The Aircross takes on offerings like the MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the like in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: