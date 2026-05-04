5 luxury sedans I would actually buy in India over any SUV

If you are someone who loves sedans and is looking for a luxury sedan to be specific, which will offer a package blending comfort, handling and prestige, here are the top five options.

SUVs have been dominating the Indian roads for quite some time. No wonder they come with their own set of advantages, but there are still many people who don't like the boxy and aggressive-looking SUVs and crossovers. Many people still prefer the classic appeal of the sedans. The suave styling of sedans, blended with riding comfort, better aerodynamics, better control, less jerking and body roll thanks to the lower centre of gravity, still makes many people thrive for sedans.

While the compact and midsize sedans have been witnessing sluggish sales in the Indian market owing to the dominance of the SUVs and crossovers, the luxury sedans continue to offer the classic charm to the consumers who seek a superior blend of comfort and handling.

If you are someone who loves sedans and is looking for a luxury sedan to be specific, which will offer a package blending comfort, handling and prestige, here are the top five options.