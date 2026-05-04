5 luxury sedans I would actually buy in India over any SUV
If you are someone who loves sedans and is looking for a luxury sedan to be specific, which will offer a package blending comfort, handling and prestige, here are the top five options.
SUVs have been dominating the Indian roads for quite some time. No wonder they come with their own set of advantages, but there are still many people who don't like the boxy and aggressive-looking SUVs and crossovers. Many people still prefer the classic appeal of the sedans. The suave styling of sedans, blended with riding comfort, better aerodynamics, better control, less jerking and body roll thanks to the lower centre of gravity, still makes many people thrive for sedans.
While the compact and midsize sedans have been witnessing sluggish sales in the Indian market owing to the dominance of the SUVs and crossovers, the luxury sedans continue to offer the classic charm to the consumers who seek a superior blend of comfort and handling.
If you are someone who loves sedans and is looking for a luxury sedan to be specific, which will offer a package blending comfort, handling and prestige, here are the top five options.
Engine1,993 cc
Mileage12 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is one of the most popular and highest-selling luxury sedans in India. If you are looking for a chauffeur-driven sedan offering unmatched comfort in the rear seats thanks to the unrivalled legroom and a plush ride quality that even the most premium SUVs fail to match, the E-Class LWB should be your ultimate choice.
Engine1,995 cc
Mileage15.39-19.61 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine blends the best of both worlds into a single package. It combines BMW’s dynamic driving experience with the rear seat comfort of a long wheelbase sedan. If you are looking for performance with comfort, this should be your pick. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine outclasses many entry-level luxury SUVs in terms of the space and handling capability it offers.
Engine74.4 kWh cc
Speed200 kmph
Lexus ES 300h may not be in the same league as its peers from Mercedes-Benz and BMW, but the sedan is known for its high reliability quotient paired with the ultimate level of comfort on offer. The Lexus ES 300h is a hybrid sedan that offers incredible efficiency and reliability of a Japanese machine. This sedan comes with a whisper-quiet, premium cabin experience that is more refined than its SUV counterparts.
Engine1,969 cc
Mileage14.7 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Volvo has been synonymous with making ultra-safe cars for decades. The Volvo S90, the flagship sedan of the Swedish luxury carmaker, comes bearing that legacy. If you are looking for a luxury sedan offering top-notch safety and a high level of plushness inside the cabin, the S90 should be on your list. The Volvo S90 sports a striking design and high-quality Scandinavian interiors. The S90 emphasises comfort and safety
Engine2,998 cc
Mileage13.02 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The BMW M340i is made for those who seek a luxury sedan with a pure driving thrill. It is one of the fastest cars made in India. The M340i offers performance of a true sports sedan, engaging driving dynamics, and a high-performance 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine that is way superior for churning driving thrill compared to any luxury SUV. It bridges the gap between the BMW 3 Series and the full M3, offering xDrive all-wheel drive, 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, and a stiffened suspension for agile handling.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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