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5 cars I would pick if I wanted superior build quality under 10 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2026, 15:38 pm
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Top safe cars under 10 lakh featuring five-star BNCAP ratings include the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Honda Amaze, and Citroen Aircross, offering superior build and occupant protection.

Safe cars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh
5 cars I would pick if I wanted superior build quality under ₹10 lakh
Safe cars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh
5 cars I would pick if I wanted superior build quality under ₹10 lakh

Safety as a metric has become integral for a customer trying to pick a car. It is a metric which is no longer ignored especially when buying a new car. Safety features including airbags and ADAS, among others have come to the fore, with Bharat NCAP ratings also being closely monitored when customers consider buying new cars. Here are 5 cars I would pick if I wanted superior build quality under 10 lakh:

1 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine
1,197 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most affordable cars to boast a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The Dzire is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder Z Series engine producing approximately 80 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored 5 star in adult occupancy rating and 5 star in child occupancy rating. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has a starting ex-showroom price of 6.25 lakh.

2 Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Kylaq
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
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The sub-compact SUV from the house of Skoda, the Kylaq is also one of the safest cars available in India priced under 10 lakh. The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Boasting a price tag of 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kylaq boasts a five-star BNCAP safety rating with 30.88 in adult occupancy rating and 45 in child occupancy rating.

3 Kia Syros
Kia Syros
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
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The premium sub-compact SUV from Kia, the Syros boasts a five-star BNCAP safety rating, scoring 30.21 in adult occupancy rating and 44.42 in child occupancy rating The Kia Syros is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 8.67 lakh. 

4 Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Engine
1,199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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Another sub-4m sedan on the list, the Honda Amaze also boasts a five-star BNCAP safety rating, scoring 28.33 in adult occupancy rating and 40.81 in child occupancy rating. The Honda Amaze is the entry-level car for Honda’s portfolio and is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. The Honda Amaze has a starting ex-showroom price of 7.47 lakh.

5 Citroen Aircross
Citroen Aircross X
Engine
1,199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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The Citroen Aircross is the SUV which sits between the Basalt and C5 Aircross. Earlier known as the C3 Aircross, it boasts a five-star Bharat NCAP rating. The Aircross is powered by two engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 80.88 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.2 three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 108.5 bhp and up to 210 Nm of peak torque. The Citroen Aircross is paired with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The five-seater Citroen Aircross scored 27.05 in adult occupancy rating and 40 in child occupancy rating. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 8.89 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2026, 15:38 pm IST

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