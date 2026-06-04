5 compact SUVs I would buy for their comfortable ride quality

The rising popularity of C-segment SUVs in India has led to a great number of options for customers in the country. With a big option list and varying price points, customers have a plethora of SUVs to choose from as per their taste and preferences. Some boast a populated feature list, while others boast a comfortable ride quality. Here are 5 compact SUVs to buy for their comfortable ride quality:

1 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 20.58 - 27.97 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. Both engines produce 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, respectively. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.76 lakh.

2 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Engine 1,462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 19.2 - 27.97 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, similar to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. Both engines produce 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, respectively. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.

3 Hyundai Creta Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 17.4-21.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details One of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta boasts a boot space of 433 litres. The Hyundai Creta is powered by three different drivetrains: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113.1 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.9 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine options are offered with multiple transmission options, including a six-speed manual transmission, an intelligent variable transmission (iVT), a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.79 lakh.

4 Citroen Aircross X Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 17.5-18.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Citroen Aircross X is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 80.8 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 108.495 bhp and up to 210 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.89 lakh.

5 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. In addition, it has one of the most comfortable ride qualities in the C-segment SUVs in the space. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.59 lakh.

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