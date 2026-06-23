Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition launched in India at ₹9.09 lakh

French automaker Citroen recently announced that it has introduced the limited-edition Aircross Comfort Edition. Launched as part of Citroen ’s 108th anniversary celebrations, the company states that it has launched the special edition in response to the growing customer demand for enhanced features and a more premium in-cabin experience. Additionally, the special edition Aircross Comfort Edition features a combination of premium interior enhancements, advanced technology, and distinctive styling elements.

Citroën has launched the limited-edition Aircross Comfort Edition from ₹ 9.09 lakh, featuring leatherette upholstery, upgraded interiors, new accessory packs, enhanced technology, and additional comfort and safety features

Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition: Changes

One of the biggest highlights for the Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition is Metropolitan Beige leatherette upholstery, which has been introduced with the special edition, as standard across all variants. The model further benefits from adjustable front and rear headrests across all trims, along with upgraded interior finishes featuring black-grained and soft-touch materials, complemented by silver accents on select variants.

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Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director- Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, commented, “At Citroën, comfort is at the heart of our product philosophy. We have been closely listening to our customers, who are increasingly seeking more features, enhanced comfort, and a premium in-cabin experience at value-driven price points. The Aircross Comfort Edition is a direct response to this evolving demand. As we celebrate Citroen’s 108th year globally, this edition reflects our legacy of comfort-led innovation, now tailored for Indian customers. It enhances the ownership experience with practical, thoughtful upgrades that make a real difference to daily journeys, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering superior comfort, greater value, and accessible innovation."





Citroen Aircross: Accessory Packages

Moreover, the company has introduced a structured range of accessory packages under its Smart Customised Comfort Packs programme. The packages allow customers to select additional features and styling enhancements according to their preferences and budget.

The ‘You’ Pack focuses on core comfort and convenience upgrades, including a soft-touch instrument panel, fog lamps, a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, chrome-accented door cladding, full wheel covers, and additional styling elements. In addition, the ‘Plus’ Pack adds further convenience through features such as a wireless charger, reverse camera with guidelines, chrome-finished door cladding, and additional cosmetic enhancements.

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Lastly, the ‘Max’ Pack includes a JBL audio system with amplifier, along with an advanced front, cabin, and rear dashcam setup. The system also incorporates predictive safety functions with audio alerts for potential front collisions, lane departure warnings, pedestrian detection, vehicle movement ahead, and distance monitoring.

The Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition is available at an introductory starting price of ₹9.09 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings being open for the limited-edition Aircross Comfort Edition across Citroen dealerships nationwide.

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