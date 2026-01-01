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Citroen Aircross X Front Right Side
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Citroen Aircross X Front View
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Citroen Aircross X Rear Left Side
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Citroen Aircross X Dashboard
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Citroen Aircross X Steering Wheel
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Citroen Aircross X Ac Controls
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Citroen Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.90 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Citroen Aircross X Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Aircross X specs and features

Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition

Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition Prices

The Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition, equipped with a PURETECH 110 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition Mileage

All variants of the Aircross X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition Colours

The Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition is available in 6 colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black.

Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition Engine and Transmission

The Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Aircross X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹7.95 Lakhs - 13.11 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs.

Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition Specs & Features

The Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Fuel Consumption, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Air Conditioner, Front AC, Rear AC, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Citroen Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition Price

Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition

₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,000
RTO
1,31,900
Insurance
58,149
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,89,549
EMI@29,867/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Citroen Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
PURETECH 110
Driving Range
833 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (205/65R16)
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
200 mm (unladen)
Length
4323 mm
Wheelbase
2671 mm
Height
1665 mm
Width
1796 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Air Purifier
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear (LED)
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Display
HD Touch-screen
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
No
Citroen Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition EMI
EMI26,880 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,50,594
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,50,594
Interest Amount
3,62,215
Payable Amount
16,12,809

Citroen Aircross X other Variants

Aircross X You 1.2 5 STR

₹10.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,000
RTO
74,230
Insurance
46,740
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,10,470
EMI@21,719/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
Close

Aircross X You Petrol Manual Comfort Edition

₹10.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,000
RTO
75,630
Insurance
47,477
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,607
EMI@22,195/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
View breakup

Aircross X Plus Petrol Manual Comfort Edition

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aircross X Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR

₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,000
RTO
1,31,900
Insurance
58,149
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,89,549
EMI@29,867/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
View breakup

Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 5 STR

₹14.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,82,000
RTO
1,40,200
Insurance
61,204
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,83,904
EMI@31,895/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR

₹15.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,19,600
RTO
1,43,960
Insurance
62,588
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,26,648
EMI@32,814/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone

₹15.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,39,600
RTO
1,45,960
Insurance
63,324
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,49,384
EMI@33,302/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT

₹16.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,36,600
RTO
1,55,660
Insurance
66,893
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,59,653
EMI@35,672/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone

₹16.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,56,600
RTO
1,57,660
Insurance
67,630
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,82,390
EMI@36,161/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
View breakup

Citroen Aircross X Alternatives

Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

7.95 - 13.11 Lakhs
Aircross XvsBasalt X
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Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
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Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
Aircross XvsVenue N Line
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Kia Sonet

7.32 - 14.17 Lakhs
+5
Aircross XvsSonet

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