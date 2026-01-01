|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition, equipped with a PURETECH 110 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aircross X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition is available in 6 colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black.
The Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Aircross X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹7.95 Lakhs - 13.11 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs.
The Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Fuel Consumption, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Air Conditioner, Front AC, Rear AC, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.