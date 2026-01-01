|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 5 STR, equipped with a PURETECH 110 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹14.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aircross X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 5 STR is available in 6 colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black.
The Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 5 STR is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Aircross X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹7.95 Lakhs - 13.11 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs.
The Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 5 STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Heater, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Front AC.