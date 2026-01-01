|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|17.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone, equipped with a PURETECH 110 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aircross X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone is available in 6 colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black.
The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500-2500 rpm and 205 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the Aircross X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹7.95 Lakhs - 13.11 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.