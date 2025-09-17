HT Auto
Citroen Aircross X To Launch Soon. Here's What To Expect

Citroen Aircross X to launch soon. Here's what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
17 Sept 2025
The Citroen Aircross X is slated to launch in September 22.

Citroen Aircross X
The Citroen Aircross X is expected to arrive with a host of changes, including a revamped interior, more features, and a new colour option
Citroen Aircross X
The Citroen Aircross X is expected to arrive with a host of changes, including a revamped interior, more features, and a new colour option
In India’s bustling SUV market, standing out is no easy task. Citroen has often tried to do things a little differently, quirky design, comfort-first interiors, and trims that don’t always play by segment rules. Now, the French carmaker is preparing to add another layer to that story with the upcoming Aircross X.

Slated for launch on September 22, this new top-spec variant promises to sprinkle in premium touches without losing the character that makes the Aircross range distinctive. The teasers may not scream “all-new", but they do whisper enough to get buyers curious about what’s inside.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt X launched in India, priced at 12.90 lakh

What the teaser reveals: subtle but telling updates

The first glimpses of the Aircross X come via teasers that don’t overhaul the design, but sharpen the edges. The silhouette matches the regular Aircross closely, same roof rails, similar alloy wheels, lighting design more or less familiar. But inside, things get a bit more interesting. One obvious addition: cruise control. The steering-wheel has a new button, something not seen in standard trims. There’s also talk of a redesigned dashboard, new upholstery, possibly ambient lighting, a premium audio system, and the CARA AI assistant, which Citroen recently introduced with its Basalt X. Ventilated seats may also join the menu, though a sunroof seems unlikely.

On the feature front, it looks like the Aircross X will inherit almost everything that the current top “Max" variant offers: 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7-inch digital driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, connected car tech, auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger. Safety isn’t being stripped away, six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), hill hold, tyre-pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors with camera, ISOFIX anchors are expected to carry over. Mechanically, too, things are mostly steady: the Aircross X is likely to be offered only with the turbo-petrol engine option, as with the Basalt X, leaving the naturally aspirated unit behind.

Price, rivals and the bigger picture

The pricing will command a premium over the existing top-spec Max version. Thanks to the recent GST 2.0 revision, the Aircross line-up is expected to become more affordable overall, which will help frame the “premium over price" argument for the X variant. Currently, the Aircross ex-showroom range spans 7.95 lakh to 14.10 lakh depending on variant. So expect the Aircross X to slot above that 14 lakh ceiling.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Sept 2025, 12:00 pm IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

