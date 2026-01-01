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Aircross XPriceMileageSpecifications
Citroen Aircross X Front Right Side
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Citroen Aircross X Front View
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Citroen Aircross X Rear Left Side
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Citroen Aircross X Dashboard
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Citroen Aircross X Steering Wheel
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Citroen Aircross X Ac Controls
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Citroen Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Citroen Aircross X Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage17.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Aircross X specs and features

Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR

Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Prices

The Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Automatic, is listed at ₹16.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Mileage

All variants of the Aircross X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Colours

The Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR is available in 6 colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black.

Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Engine and Transmission

The Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.

Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Aircross X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹8.55 Lakhs - 14.11 Lakhs or the Tata Curvv priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs.

Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Specs & Features

The Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Steering Adjustment.

Citroen Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Price

Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR

₹16.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,14,000
RTO
1,53,400
Insurance
66,062
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,33,962
EMI@35,120/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Citroen Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
PURETECH 82
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (205/65R16)
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4323 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm (unladen)
Wheelbase
2671 mm
Height
1796 mm
Width
1665 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags, Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side,Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Citroen Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) 5 STR EMI
EMI31,608 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,70,565
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,70,565
Interest Amount
4,25,926
Payable Amount
18,96,491

Citroen Aircross X other Variants

Aircross X You 1.2 5 STR

₹10.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,000
RTO
74,230
Insurance
46,740
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,10,470
EMI@21,719/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Aircross X You Petrol Manual Comfort Edition

₹10.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,000
RTO
75,630
Insurance
47,477
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,607
EMI@22,195/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Aircross X Plus Petrol Manual Comfort Edition

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aircross X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 7 STR

₹12.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,500
RTO
1,16,950
Insurance
52,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,19,597
EMI@26,214/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aircross X Max Petrol 5 Speed Manual 5 STR

₹13.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,62,000
RTO
1,28,200
Insurance
56,788
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,47,488
EMI@28,963/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aircross X Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR

₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,000
RTO
1,31,900
Insurance
58,149
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,89,549
EMI@29,867/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Aircross X Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Comfort Edition

₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,000
RTO
1,31,900
Insurance
58,149
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,89,549
EMI@29,867/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aircross X Max Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 5 STR

₹14.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,41,900
RTO
1,36,190
Insurance
59,728
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,38,318
EMI@30,915/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR

₹15.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,34,600
RTO
1,47,990
Insurance
55,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,38,090
EMI@33,060/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone

₹15.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,54,600
RTO
1,49,990
Insurance
52,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,57,590
EMI@33,479/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT

₹16.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,51,600
RTO
1,59,690
Insurance
57,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,68,790
EMI@35,869/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone

₹16.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,71,600
RTO
1,61,690
Insurance
57,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,91,290
EMI@36,352/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Citroen Aircross X Alternatives

Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

8.55 - 14.11 Lakhs
+2
Aircross XvsBasalt X
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

10 - 19 Lakhs
+6
Aircross XvsCurvv
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
+2
Aircross XvsSyros
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.64 Lakhs
+1
Aircross XvsVenue
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
Aircross XvsVenue N Line

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