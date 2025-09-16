Citroen Aircross X Specifications

Citroen Aircross X comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.5-18.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Aircross X measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The ground clearance of Aircross X is 200 mm. A seven-seat model, Citroen Aircross X sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Citroen Aircross X price starts at ₹ 8.29 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Aircross X comes in 7 variants. Citroen Aircross X's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone
₹8.29 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.77 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.37 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.35 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.54 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
