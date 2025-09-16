hamburger icon
Aircross XPriceMileageColoursImages
Citroen Aircross X Front Right Side
1/8
Citroen Aircross X Front View
2/8
Citroen Aircross X Rear Left Side
3/8
Citroen Aircross X Dashboard
4/8
Citroen Aircross X Steering Wheel
5/8
Citroen Aircross X Ac Controls
View all Images
6/8

Citroen Aircross X Specifications

Citroen Aircross X is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 8,29,000 in India. It is available in 7 variants, 1199 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Citroen Aircross X mileage is 17.5-18.5 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.29 - 13.69 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
36 Offers Available
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Citroen Aircross X Specs

Citroen Aircross X comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.5-18.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and ...Read More

Citroen Aircross X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
PURETECH 110
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
792 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
205 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500-2500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4323 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
2671 mm
Height
1669 mm
Width
1796 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
511 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black \ Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Citroen Aircross X Alternatives

Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

7.95 - 13.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Basalt X Specs
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.67 - 15.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Syros Specs
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera

Volkswagen Tera

9 - 15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.58 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Venue N Line Specs
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.65 - 15.16 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Astor Specs
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Venue Specs

Citroen Aircross X Related News

View all
 Citroen Aircross X Related News

Citroen Aircross X Variants & Price List

Citroen Aircross X price starts at ₹ 8.29 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Aircross X comes in 7 variants. Citroen Aircross X's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
8.29 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
9.77 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
11.37 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
12.35 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
12.54 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
13.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
13.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Citroen Cars

  • Popular
View all  Citroen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details