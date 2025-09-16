Citroen Aircross X Specifications

Citroen Aircross X comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.5-18.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Aircross X measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The ground clearance of Aircross X is 200 mm. A seven-seat model, Citroen Aircross X sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less