Aircross X
Citroen Aircross X Front Right Side
1/8
Citroen Aircross X Front View
2/8
Citroen Aircross X Rear Left Side
3/8
Citroen Aircross X Dashboard
4/8
Citroen Aircross X Steering Wheel
5/8
Citroen Aircross X Ac Controls
6/8

Citroen Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR

11.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
36 Offers Available
Citroen Aircross X Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage17.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR

Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR Prices

The Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹11.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR Mileage

All variants of the Aircross X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR Colours

The Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR is available in 6 colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black.

Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR Engine and Transmission

The Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.

Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Aircross X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹7.95 Lakhs - 13.11 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.

Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR Specs & Features

The Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Speed.

Citroen Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR Price

Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR

₹11.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,77,000
RTO
80,390
Insurance
49,979
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,07,869
EMI@23,812/mo
Citroen Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
PURETECH 82
Driving Range
788 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Capacity

Bootspace
444 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
4323 mm
Wheelbase
2671 mm
Height
1665 mm
Width
1796 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black \ Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Citroen Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR Offers
Citroen Aircross X Plus 1.2 5 STR EMI
EMI21,431 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,97,082
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,97,082
Interest Amount
2,88,789
Payable Amount
12,85,871

Citroen Aircross X other Variants

Aircross X You 1.2 5 STR

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,000
RTO
70,030
Insurance
44,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,062
EMI@20,292/mo
Aircross X Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR

₹13.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,37,000
RTO
1,25,700
Insurance
55,867
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,19,067
EMI@28,352/mo
Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR

₹14.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,500
RTO
1,35,450
Insurance
59,456
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,29,906
EMI@30,734/mo
Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone

₹14.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,54,500
RTO
1,37,450
Insurance
60,192
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,52,642
EMI@31,223/mo
Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT

₹15.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,100
RTO
1,46,910
Insurance
63,673
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,60,183
EMI@33,534/mo
Aircross X Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone

₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,69,100
RTO
1,48,910
Insurance
64,409
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,82,919
EMI@34,023/mo
