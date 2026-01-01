|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Aircross X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 7 STR, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aircross X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aircross X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 7 STR is available in 6 colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Deep Forest Green, Perla Nera Black.
The Aircross X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 7 STR is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.
In the Aircross X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Basalt X priced between ₹8.55 Lakhs - 14.11 Lakhs or the Tata Curvv priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 19 Lakhs.
The Aircross X You Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual 7 STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Steering Adjustment.