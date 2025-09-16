Citroen Aircross X pre-bookings open, previews new features & colour options

Citroen India has opened pre-bookings for the upcoming Aircross X SUV, which will arrive with a host of upgrades. Pre-bookings are open for a token of ₹11,000, while the launch is likely to take place sometime next month. We recently told you that Citroen India was gearing up to launch the updated Aircross soon, bringing a host of new features seen on the Basalt X. The latest image shared on social media hints at a new colour option on the SUV.

Pre-bookings for the Citroen Aircross X are open for a token of ₹ 11,000, while the launch is likely to take place sometime next month.

Citroen Aircross X: What To Expect?

Much like the Citroen Basalt X, the upcoming Citroen Aircross X will get a host of new features and a new interior as well. The teaser on social media reveals a new green colour option, while we expect to see the new ‘X’ badging on the tailgate. Any other changes to the exterior styling are unlikely.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen Aircross 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Basalt X 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Syros 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Citroen cars get cheaper by up to ₹2.7 lakh under new GST norms

The Citroen Aircross X will retain the same styling but will get a new 'green' colour option

The cabin will get a more comprehensive upgrade, including a more polished dashboard with a leather wrap, soft-touch materials across multiple surfaces, and possibly a dual-tone theme. Also expect to see newer features like push-button start/stop, white ambient lighting, LED fog lamps, auto dimming IRVM, leatherette upholstery, and an optional 360-degree camera.

Citroen is likely to introduce its new CARA in-car AI assistant on the Aircross X, which made its debut on the Basalt X. The feature is capable of executing voice commands in 52 languages, along with providing complex data like finding the optimal navigation route, nearest fuel pump, distance to empty based on the destination, and more.

Citroen Aircross X: Specifications

Do not expect any mechanical changes to the Citroen Aircross X. The SUV is expected to continue using the 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 81 bhp, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The higher variants get the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 108 bhp, paired with a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: