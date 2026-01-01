|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Basalt X Plus Petrol 6 Speed Manual Comfort Edition, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹11.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Basalt X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Basalt X Plus Petrol 6 Speed Manual Comfort Edition is available in 7 colour options: Cosmo Blue, Garnet Red, Garnet Red With Perla Nera Black Roof, Perla Nera Black, Polar White, Polar White With Perla Nera Black Roof, Steel Grey.
The Basalt X Plus Petrol 6 Speed Manual Comfort Edition is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.
In the Basalt X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.57 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Basalt X Plus Petrol 6 Speed Manual Comfort Edition has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors, Gear Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Door Pockets, Ambient Interior Lighting, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.