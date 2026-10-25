5 diesel-powered SUVs with 4x4 I would buy in India for off-roading

Diesel-powered SUVs have been the soul of the SUV segment, especially for the ones that are equipped with 4x4 hardware. However, the constantly changing emission norms and reducing number of automakers selling diesel-powered vehicles in the country makes 4x4 SUVs with diesel engines a rare breed these days. However, here are 5 diesel-powered SUVs with 4x4 that you should buy if you are off-road enthusiast:

1 Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar ROXX EMI starting at just ₹16,400/ month Check Eligibility If you are a family guy looking for a rugged, off-road 4x4 SUV, the Thar Roxx would be a perfect fit. Five doors, can fit five people, is extremely capable, gets 4x4 and can accommodate 5 people without breaking a sweat. It is powered by a 2.2L mHawk engine, available with outputs of 150 bhp and 350 Nm or 172 bhp and 370 Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic, depending on the variant. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹19.56 lakh.

2 Force Gurkha Force Motors Gurkha EMI starting at just ₹22,000/ month Check Eligibility One of the most capable off-road SUVs in the country, the Force Gurkha is not everybody’s cup of tea. Having a towering presence, great off-road capability and water-wading capacity, the Force Gurkha can dominate majoirty of the off-road trails. It is powered by a a 2.6L four-cylinder FM2.6 CD diesel engine that develops 138.08 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Unlike the Thar Roxx, the Gurkha is offered exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox, with no automatic transmission option available which suggests that it is an SUV built only for the enthusiasts. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹16.51 lakh.

3 Jeep Compass Jeep Compass EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility American automaker Jeep has a legacy of manufacturing great off-road vehicles. The Compass, which is the entry-level mid-size SUV offering from the company, is offered with a 4x4 variant. It is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹30.70 lakh.

4 Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner EMI starting at just ₹45,500/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most capable SUVs that is available under ₹50 lakh. One of the country's most popular SUVs for well over a decade, the Toyota Fortuner is powered by a 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing about 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted territories with relative ease. The Toyota Fortuner 4x4 variant starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹39.74 lakh.

5 MG Majestor MG Majestor EMI starting at just ₹55,600/ month Check Eligibility Arguably, the biggest SUV on the list, the MG Majestor is a behemoth. Powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Majestor SUV gets four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks and a low-range transfer case, making the SUV extremely capable in off-road situations. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹45.99 lakh

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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