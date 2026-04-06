5 SUVs I would buy if I needed maximum boot space for road trips

Planning for long-distance trips can often come down to how much luggage your car can realistically fit in without compromising on passenger comfort. In India, several SUVs offer generous boot space alongside spacious interiors that make them better suited for extended journeys. From sub-4m offerings to midsize offerings, here are five SUVs I would consider if maximum boot space is a priority.

1 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda Elevate brings a large, 458-litre boot that can be expanded with 60:40 split folding rear seats. The SUV brings a spacious cabin with great outward visibility and decent legroom and headroom. Amenities include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and dual-zone AC with real AC vents. The SUV further features ADAS with lane driving aids, adaptive cruise control, and a collision mitigation braking system.

2 Kia Syros Engine 998 cc Mileage 18.2-20.75 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Syros is a well-packaged sub-4m SUV with an impressive 465 litres of boot space. Its 2,550 mm long wheelbase translates to a spacious cabin experience with decent headroom and legroom. Among its tech suite, the Syros offers dual-12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, auto climate control, and cruise control, among others. The safety package includes a Level-2 ADAS suite with a 360-degree camera.

3 Citroen Basalt X Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 18-18.7 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Citroen Basalt X offers one of the largest trunks in the segment with 470 litres of cargo space. But it is worth noting that the floor is high up and can be a detriment for people dealing with heavy luggage. Elsewhere, the Basalt X offers ventilated front seats, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment with wireless smartphone mirroring, and a 360-degree camera, among other features.

4 Tata Curvv Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 12 - 15 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Despite being a coupe-SUV like the Basalt, the Tata Curvv brings a 500-litre boot with a low floor and a powered tailgate for ease of loading and unloading. The SUV brings a tech-rich cabin with a voice-activated sunroof, ventilated front seats with electric driver’s seat adjustment, reclining rear seat, rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera, and a Level-2 ADAS suite for added safety on the highway.

5 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The new Renault Duster tops this list with 518 litres of boot space, and while it continues to be a utility-focused offering, the SUV comes with a range of amenities that make long trips feel like a breeze. It features a massive panoramic sunroof that brings a sense of openness to the cabin, along with features such as six-way powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate controls, a PM 2.5 AQI filter, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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