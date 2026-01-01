|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Basalt X Max Petrol 5 Speed Manual, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹13.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Basalt X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Basalt X Max Petrol 5 Speed Manual is available in 7 colour options: Cosmo Blue, Garnet Red, Garnet Red With Perla Nera Black Roof, Perla Nera Black, Polar White, Polar White With Perla Nera Black Roof, Steel Grey.
The Basalt X Max Petrol 5 Speed Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.
In the Basalt X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.72 Lakhs or the Hyundai Venue N Line priced between ₹10.65 Lakhs - 15.48 Lakhs.
The Basalt X Max Petrol 5 Speed Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.