|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|18.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹13.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Basalt X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition is available in 7 colour options: Cosmo Blue, Garnet Red, Garnet Red With Perla Nera Black Roof, Perla Nera Black, Polar White, Polar White With Perla Nera Black Roof, Steel Grey.
The Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 108 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 205 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Basalt X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.57 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Steering Adjustment, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Door Pockets, Ambient Interior Lighting, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.