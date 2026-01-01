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Citroen Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition

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13.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Citroen Basalt X Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage18.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Basalt X specs and features

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition Prices

The Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹13.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition Mileage

All variants of the Basalt X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition Colours

The Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition is available in 7 colour options: Cosmo Blue, Garnet Red, Garnet Red With Perla Nera Black Roof, Perla Nera Black, Polar White, Polar White With Perla Nera Black Roof, Steel Grey.

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition Engine and Transmission

The Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 108 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 205 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Basalt X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.89 Lakhs - 14.57 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition Specs & Features

The Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Steering Adjustment, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Door Pockets, Ambient Interior Lighting, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Citroen Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition Price

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition

₹13.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,57,000
RTO
1,27,700
Insurance
56,604
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,41,804
EMI@28,841/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Citroen Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Driving Range
842 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
205 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel, Located in Boot
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4352 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1593 mm
Width
1765 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; All One-touch down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side )
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Citroen Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic Comfort Edition EMI
EMI25,957 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,07,623
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,07,623
Interest Amount
3,49,769
Payable Amount
15,57,392

Citroen Basalt X other Variants

Basalt X You 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,55,000
RTO
74,380
Insurance
44,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,73,880
EMI@20,932/mo
Add to Compare
97 offers Available
Close

Basalt X You Petrol 5 Speed Manual Comfort Edition

₹9.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,75,000
RTO
61,250
Insurance
44,957
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,81,707
EMI@21,101/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Basalt X Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
84,460
Insurance
48,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,31,960
EMI@24,330/mo
Add to Compare
97 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Plus Petrol 6 Speed Manual Comfort Edition

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Basalt X Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT

₹13.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,57,000
RTO
1,30,230
Insurance
48,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,36,230
EMI@28,721/mo
Add to Compare
97 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT

₹14.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,62,500
RTO
1,40,780
Insurance
48,800
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,52,580
EMI@31,222/mo
Add to Compare
97 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT

₹14.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,82,000
RTO
1,42,730
Insurance
49,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,74,230
EMI@31,687/mo
Add to Compare
97 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Plus Petrol Turbo 6 Speed Manual Comfort Edition

₹14.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,82,000
RTO
1,40,200
Insurance
61,204
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,83,904
EMI@31,895/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹14.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,83,500
RTO
1,42,880
Insurance
50,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,76,880
EMI@31,744/mo
Add to Compare
97 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT

₹15.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,500
RTO
1,53,480
Insurance
52,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,95,480
EMI@34,293/mo
Add to Compare
97 offers Available
View breakup

Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone

₹16.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,10,500
RTO
1,55,580
Insurance
52,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,19,080
EMI@34,800/mo
Add to Compare
97 offers Available
View breakup

Citroen Basalt X Alternatives

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8 - 15.64 Lakhs
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10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
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