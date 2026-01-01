|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|19.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT, equipped with Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Basalt X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Basalt X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.29 Lakhs - 13.69 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Basalt X Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, USB Compatibility, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.