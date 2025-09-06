Auto recap, Sept 5: Citroen Basalt X launched, Yamaha R15 gets new colours

The automotive industry is undergoing swift changes, presenting a challenge in monitoring each new advancement. At HT Auto, we prioritize delivering timely and pertinent updates as they occur. Below is a brief summary of the key highlights from Friday, September 5.

First Tesla Model Y delivered

After a month of initiating bookings, the inaugural Tesla Model Y has been delivered. The first recipient of the electric crossover is Pratap Sarnaik, who serves as Maharashtra's Transport Minister. The Model Y, presented in the Pearl White Multi-Coat color option, was handed over at the 'Tesla Experience Centre' located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen Basalt X 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yamaha R15 V4 155 cc 155 cc 45 kmpl 45 kmpl ₹ 1.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Aircross 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3X 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : India’s first Tesla Model Y goes to Maharashtra Transport Minister Sarnaik

Citroen Basalt X launched

Citroen India has broadened its range with the introduction of the new Basalt X variant. Priced at ₹12.90 lakh, the Citroen Basalt X boasts a variety of additional features along with subtle styling upgrades. The Basalt X offers several engine options and trim levels.

The new Citroen Basalt X will include features such as cruise control, an engine start/stop button, and a leatherette finish on the dashboard. Additionally, the SUV will feature keyless entry, an optional 360-degree camera, and a fresh Garnet Red exterior color.

Among other features, it comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also includes a 7-inch color TFT digital display, automatic climate control, and wireless charging capabilities. In terms of safety, the Basalt X is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, ESP, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and more.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt X launched in India, priced at ₹12.90 lakh

2025 Yamaha R-15 launched

Yamaha has updated its well-known R15 series in India for 2025, unveiling a range of striking new colors and finishes throughout the lineup. This update includes the R15M, R15 Version 4, and the more budget-friendly R15S, with prices commencing at ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The flagship R15M now features an elegant Metallic Grey hue, which enhances its premium look while maintaining its aggressive supersport design. The R15 Version 4 is now available in an eye-catching Metallic Black, introduced in response to strong requests from fans, along with a revamped Racing Blue that includes new graphics. For the first time in India, Yamaha has also introduced the internationally recognized Matte Pearl White finish to the R15V4, further solidifying the bike’s R-Series identity.

In addition, the R15S has been refreshed with a sleek Matte Black finish, complemented by vibrant vermillion wheels for a more dynamic appearance.

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha R15 range refreshed with new colours

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: