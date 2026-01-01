|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Basalt X Plus 1.2 Petrol MT, equipped with Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Basalt X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Basalt X Plus 1.2 Petrol MT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.
In the Basalt X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.29 Lakhs - 13.69 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Basalt X Plus 1.2 Petrol MT has Low Fuel Level Warning, USB Compatibility, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.