|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Basalt X You 1.2 Petrol MT, equipped with Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹9.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Basalt X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Basalt X You 1.2 Petrol MT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.
In the Basalt X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.29 Lakhs - 13.69 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Basalt X You 1.2 Petrol MT has Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers and Headlight Height Adjuster.