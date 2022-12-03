Over 125,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs are at risk of catching fire

Nissan has issued a recall programme affecting 125,215 Rogue SUVs in the US and Canada, which are suspected to be at risk of catching fire due to a possible water leak. The recall has been issued by the automaker claiming that the potential water leak could result in the corrosion of the dash side harness connector. This could lead to an inoperable driver power window or power seat, trigger the AWD warning light, discharge the battery or lead to thermal damage to the connector. The Japanese car brand has also claimed that in rare cases, the car could catch fire due to this issue.

Also Read : India-made Volkswagen Virtus scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash tests

The affected Nissan Rogue SUVs were manufactured between 26th July 2016 and 27th September 2017. The automaker has claimed that no other Nissan or Infiniti models are affected by the issue. It also said the dealers were already informed about the recall on 29th November, and owners will be notified directly on or around 20th January next year.

The automaker further claimed that affected vehicle owners would have to take their cars to the dealers, who will inspect the dash side harness connector for corrosion and replace the connector with a harness repair kit if necessary. It further said that lithium grease would also be applied to all the potentially affected connectors in a bid to prevent any moisture intrusion.

The issue was first detected nearly a year ago, and Nissan recalled the affected vehicles on January 13, 2022. However, at that time, the recall was limited to 2014-2016 Nissan Rogue models, in which water and salt were getting deposited in the driver's footwell. Later in the same month, the automaker received a report from Transport Canada about corrosion detected in the dash side harness connector of a 2017 Rogue SUV. The automaker reportedly launched an investigation and confirmed four affected models with the issue. This prompted the automaker to recall the 2017 Nissan Rogue models.

First Published Date: