India-made Volkswagen Virtus scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash tests

The Volkswagen Virtus compact sedan has added a new feather to its hat by scoring five stars in the Latin NCAP crash test results. The made-in-India offering with six airbags and ESC as standard achieved an impressive 92.35 per cent score in Adult Occupant protection, and 91.84 per cent score in Child Occupant protection. Apart from the Virtus, Latin NCAP also tested the VW Polo and Toyota Corolla in the latest round of crash tests. Do note that the car on test was the base variant of the Latin-spec version and was voluntarily tested by Volkswagen.

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq ace key safety crash test, emerge as safest compact SUVs in India

The Volkswagen Virtus underwent a number of crash tests including frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) city and interurban and ESC.

The Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus comes with AEB, six airbags and ESC as standard

The Virtus showed adequate protection for adults in the frontal impact test. The results noted that the structure and footwell area were stable. There was adequate to good protection in the side impact test, while the side pole impact test showed marginal protection in the chest and good protection to the rest of the body. The car scored highly in Child Occupant protection in the dynamic tests.

It also showed adequate to good head protection in most areas in the Pedestrian Protection test but the upper and lower legs showed weak protection. Latin NCAP noted that even though VW offers the Virtus with AEB VRU in some Latin American markets, it did not meet the testing agency’s fitment requirements. The body suggested that wider availability of the technology will help improve the car’s pedestrian safety score.

The Volkswagen Virtus for Latin America is built and exported from VW's Chakan plant

Furthermore, the Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus showed good performance with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), while the standard ESC test worked well and reached speeds up to 95 kmph and 70 kmph in the ADAC and Moose tests respectively.

The Volkswagen Virtus is made in India at the automaker's facility in Chakan, Maharashtra for domestic and export markets. The Latin American market has always a top location for VW India with respect to exports. The company previously shipped the Vento sedan to the market as well. More recently, the Volkswagen Taigun also scored an impressive five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test results.

First Published Date: