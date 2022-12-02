HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News India Made Volkswagen Virtus Scores 5 Stars In Latin Ncap Crash Tests

India-made Volkswagen Virtus scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash tests

The Volkswagen Virtus compact sedan has added a new feather to its hat by scoring five stars in the Latin NCAP crash test results. The made-in-India offering with six airbags and ESC as standard achieved an impressive 92.35 per cent score in Adult Occupant protection, and 91.84 per cent score in Child Occupant protection. Apart from the Virtus, Latin NCAP also tested the VW Polo and Toyota Corolla in the latest round of crash tests. Do note that the car on test was the base variant of the Latin-spec version and was voluntarily tested by Volkswagen.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 11:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus is built in India and scored an impressive five-star safety rating in adult and child occupant protection
The Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus is built in India and scored an impressive five-star safety rating in adult and child occupant protection
The Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus is built in India and scored an impressive five-star safety rating in adult and child occupant protection
The Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus is built in India and scored an impressive five-star safety rating in adult and child occupant protection

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq ace key safety crash test, emerge as safest compact SUVs in India

The Volkswagen Virtus underwent a number of crash tests including frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) city and interurban and ESC.

The Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus comes with AEB, six airbags and ESC as standard
The Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus comes with AEB, six airbags and ESC as standard
The Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus comes with AEB, six airbags and ESC as standard
The Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus comes with AEB, six airbags and ESC as standard

The Virtus showed adequate protection for adults in the frontal impact test. The results noted that the structure and footwell area were stable. There was adequate to good protection in the side impact test, while the side pole impact test showed marginal protection in the chest and good protection to the rest of the body. The car scored highly in Child Occupant protection in the dynamic tests.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.97 kmpl
₹11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl | 130 bhp
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

It also showed adequate to good head protection in most areas in the Pedestrian Protection test but the upper and lower legs showed weak protection. Latin NCAP noted that even though VW offers the Virtus with AEB VRU in some Latin American markets, it did not meet the testing agency’s fitment requirements. The body suggested that wider availability of the technology will help improve the car’s pedestrian safety score.

The Volkswagen Virtus for Latin America is built and exported from VW's Chakan plant
The Volkswagen Virtus for Latin America is built and exported from VW's Chakan plant
The Volkswagen Virtus for Latin America is built and exported from VW's Chakan plant
The Volkswagen Virtus for Latin America is built and exported from VW's Chakan plant

Furthermore, the Latin-spec Volkswagen Virtus showed good performance with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), while the standard ESC test worked well and reached speeds up to 95 kmph and 70 kmph in the ADAC and Moose tests respectively.

The Volkswagen Virtus is made in India at the automaker's facility in Chakan, Maharashtra for domestic and export markets. The Latin American market has always a top location for VW India with respect to exports. The company previously shipped the Vento sedan to the market as well. More recently, the Volkswagen Taigun also scored an impressive five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test results.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: volkswagen volkswagen virtus volkswagen india
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Here is how you can design your own supercar!
Here is how you can design your own supercar!
WardWizard sees over two-fold uptick in sales to 7,123 units in November
WardWizard sees over two-fold uptick in sales to 7,123 units in November
Diesel autos in NCR will be banned from this date
Diesel autos in NCR will be banned from this date
Will the new KTM 890 Adventure be launched in India?
Will the new KTM 890 Adventure be launched in India?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city