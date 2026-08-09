In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel 1260
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|164.2 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS