Indian Scout Rogue Specifications

Indian Scout Rogue starting price is Rs. 17,28,077 in India. Indian Scout Rogue is available in 3 variant and Indian Scout Rogue mileage is 25 kmpl.
17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Indian Scout Rogue Specs

Indian Scout Rogue comes with 1133 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scout Rogue starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Scout Rogue sits in the ...Read More

Indian Scout Rogue Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Stealth Gray
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Length
2274 mm
Ground Clearance
129 mm
Wheelbase
1576 mm
Height
1181 mm
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Saddle Height
649 mm
Width
995 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
95.1 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1133 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
99 mm
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine Temp
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Indian Scout Rogue News

The new Indian Scout Rouge comes out as a new variant of the motorcycle which packs several styling as well as performance updates.
New Indian Scout Rogue breaks cover
4 Feb 2022
The Indian Racing League will return in 2024 in August and aims to provide new opportunities for the country's racing talent
We are low on opportunities, not talent, in motorsport: Indian Racing League boss
7 Mar 2024
Indian auto industry has seen a jump of 23.2 per cent across all segments in January 2024.
Indian auto industry kickstarts 2024 on a positive note. Check details
14 Feb 2024
Strong demand for SUVs, a host of new car launches, improved availability and wedding season have helped the growth of passenger vehicle sales in January 2024.
India's car sales smash record in January, two-wheelers see strong rural demand
13 Feb 2024
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (PTI)
Interim Budget 2024: Govt to boost EV growth with supportive infrastructure
1 Feb 2024
Indian Scout Rogue Variants & Price List

Indian Scout Rogue price starts at ₹ 17.28 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.41 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Scout Rogue comes in 3 variants. Indian Scout Rogue's top variant is Stealth Gray.

Black Metallic
17.28 Lakhs*
1133 cc
95.1 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Black Smoke
17.29 Lakhs*
1133 cc
95.1 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Stealth Gray
17.41 Lakhs*
1133 cc
95.1 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

