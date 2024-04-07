In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of eTryst 350 up to 90-140 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. eTryst 350 vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Iqube electric Brand PURE EV TVS Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 90-140 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 6 Hours 5 Hours