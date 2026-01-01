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Ather Energy 450X Front Left View
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Ather Energy 450X Left Side View
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Ather Energy 450X Right Side View
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Ather Energy 450X Rear View
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Ather Energy 450X Headlight
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Ather Energy 450X Taillight
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Ather Energy 450X 3.7 kWh

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1.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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450X 3.7 kWh

450X 3.7 kWh Prices

The 450X 3.7 kWh, is priced at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

450X 3.7 kWh Range

The 450X 3.7 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

450X 3.7 kWh Colours

The 450X 3.7 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Black, Still White, True Red, Lunar Grey, Space Grey, Hyper Sand, Stealth Blue.

450X 3.7 kWh Battery & Range

450X 3.7 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450X 3.7 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

450X 3.7 kWh Specs & Features

The 450X 3.7 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Music Control, Clock, Mobile Application and Passenger Footrest.

Ather Energy 450X 3.7 kWh Price

450X 3.7 kWh

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,046
Insurance
7,757
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,72,803
EMI@3,714/mo
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Ather Energy 450X 3.7 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
1891 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm
Kerb Weight
111.6 kg
Height
1114 mm
Additional Storage
22 L
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
739 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s
Range
161 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP 66
Continious Power
3.3 kWh
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP65
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
No
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hub Motor
No

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
20 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Fuel Gauge
No
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
22 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Optional With Pro Pack - SmartEco
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED Backlit

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Ather Energy 450X 3.7 kWh EMI
EMI3,343 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,55,522
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,55,522
Interest Amount
45,044
Payable Amount
2,00,566

Ather Energy 450X other Variants

450X 2.9 kWh

₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,54,547
RTO
530
Insurance
7,469
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,546
EMI@3,494/mo
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Close

450X 2.9 kWh Overtone

₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,546
RTO
1,500
Insurance
7,158
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,64,204
EMI@3,529/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X 3.7 kWh Overtone

₹1.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,66,046
RTO
1,500
Insurance
7,370
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,74,916
EMI@3,760/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X 2.9 kWh Pro Pack

₹1.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,78,047
Insurance
7,546
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,85,593
EMI@3,989/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

450X 3.7 kWh Pro Pack

₹1.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,546
Insurance
7,757
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,97,303
EMI@4,241/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Ather Energy 450X Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
450XvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
450XvsChetak
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
450XvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
450XvsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
450Xvs450S
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
450XvsV2

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