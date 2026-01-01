The 450X 3.7 kWh, is priced at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The 450X 3.7 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 450X 3.7 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Black, Still White, True Red, Lunar Grey, Space Grey, Hyper Sand, Stealth Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450X 3.7 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The 450X 3.7 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Music Control, Clock, Mobile Application and Passenger Footrest.