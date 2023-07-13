HT Auto
TVS iQube Electric Specifications

TVS iQube Electric starting price is Rs. 1,00,777 in India. TVS iQube Electric is available in 1 variant and
1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

TVS iQube Electric Specs

TVS iQube Electric comes with Automatic transmission. The price of iQube Electric starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS iQube Electric sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the ...Read More

TVS iQube Electric Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
19.86m
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
9.23s
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.2s
Top Speed
78 kmph
Continuous Power
3 KW
Max Torque
140 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Range (Normal Mode)
75 km/charge
Motor Power
4.4 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP67
Range
75 km/charge
Max Speed
78 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic twin tube shock absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Charging Time(0-100%)
7 Hours (Approx)
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
10°
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Clock
Yes
Geofencing
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
EBS
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Q-park assist, Regenerative Braking, Remote charge status, Smart ride statistics, Range Indication, Battery charge status, Over-speed alert, Battery Management System, Incoming call alerts
Carry Hook
Front & Rear
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT
Boot Light
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

TVS iQube Electric News

TVS says it has over 30,000 bookings for the iQube with strong demand for the electric scooter
TVS Motor sales grow 9% in May 2023; over 30,000 bookings pending for iQube
13 Jul 2023
Despite the price hike shock, the TVS iQube claims to have been fetching a good number of orders.
TVS two-wheelers see 22% growth in India sales, iQube posts significant growth
3 Jul 2023
A total of 50 TVS iQube electric scooters were provided to Zomato delivery partners at an event in Hyderabad.
TVS partners Zomato to deploy over 10,000 iQube e-scooters for last-mile deliveries
28 Jun 2023
The iQube is currently sold in two variants - Standard and S.
TVS iQube electric scooter prices hiked in Delhi: Check out new prices
15 Jun 2023
Overall, the iQube S is a very sorted electric scooter. One can wait for the ST if he or she wants more range and some more additional features such as TPMS and touchscreen.&nbsp;
TVS iQube electric scooter price hike announced. Check how much extra you need to pay
1 Jun 2023
View all
 

TVS iQube Electric Variants & Price List

TVS iQube Electric price starts at ₹ 1.01 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS iQube Electric comes in 1 variants. TVS iQube Electric top variant price is ₹ 1.01 Lakhs.

STD
1.01 Lakhs*
4.4 kW
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

