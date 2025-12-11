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TVS iQube Mileage

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2259
4.0
454
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TVS iQube Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 2.2-5.3 kWh offers a range of 74-212 km.
Battery CapacityRange
2.2-5.3 kWh74-212 km

TVS iQube Variants Wise Mileage

TVS iQube price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.62 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS iQube comes in 5 variants. TVS iQube's top variant is ST 5.3 kWh.
5 Variants Available
iQube 2.2 kWh
75 km Range (Company Claimed)
75 kmph
₹1.11 Lakhs*
iQube 3.1 kWh
123 km Range (Company Claimed)
4.4 kW
80 kmph
₹1.22 Lakhs*
iQube 3.5 kWh
145 km Range (Company Claimed)
4.4 kW
78 kmph
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS iQube Alternatives

Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Range: 122-161 km
Check Offers450S RangeiQubevs450S
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
Range: 94-165 km
Check OffersV2 RangeiQubevsV2
BGauss RUV 350

BGauss RUV 350

1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs
Range: 90-120 km
Check OffersRUV 350 RangeiQubevsRUV 350
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.39 Lakhs
+1
Range: 110-130 km
Check OffersMotofaast RangeiQubevsMotofaast
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
+2
Range: 123-160 km
Check OffersRizta RangeiQubevsRizta
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

1.05 - 1.3 Lakhs
Range: 85-135 km
Check OffersC12i RangeiQubevsC12i

TVS iQube Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with iQube.
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TVS iQube User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Excellent Service
Excellent customer service. It offers the best mileage in a good price range. Great service and impressive fuel efficiency overall.
By: Excellent (Dec 11, 2025)
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Very good looking
Very good vehicle and a great experience. I bought the vehicle two years back, and it’s the best scooter in India.
By: K v kumar (Aug 13, 2025)
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Designs and adjustment of this very impressive
I was using past 1 year this vehicle design was very impressive and milage also good it is very easy to handle and very convenient and sockets of this vehicle are also very good only one major issue I face after 10-11 months the handle of TVS iQube feels loose but after servicing the problem was solving there is a major issue I faced otherwise I was very happy after buying this is value for money .
By: Dheeraj (Jul 22, 2025)
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Smooth, Silent, and Smart – Meet the TVS iQube
The TVS iQube is a smart and eco-friendly electric scooter, perfect for urban commuting. It delivers smooth acceleration, silent operation, and offers a practical range of around 100 km on a full charge. Equipped with LED lighting, smartphone connectivity, and a fully digital dashboard, it feels modern, intuitive, and user-friendly. Charging is convenient, and the build quality is solid, reflecting TVS’s attention to detail. It’s an ideal choice for daily commuters who want to switch to electric without compromising on performance or comfort.
By: Gaurav singh rathor (Jul 21, 2025)
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Good Vehicle . Welcome this new version vehicle
Very Good Product..We are happy this Vehicle. mileage and service and service is strong.We also recommend electric vehicle
By: Kuldeep Shukla (Jul 20, 2025)
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