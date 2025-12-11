Designs and adjustment of this very impressive

I was using past 1 year this vehicle design was very impressive and milage also good it is very easy to handle and very convenient and sockets of this vehicle are also very good only one major issue I face after 10-11 months the handle of TVS iQube feels loose but after servicing the problem was solving there is a major issue I faced otherwise I was very happy after buying this is value for money .

By: Dheeraj ( Jul 22, 2025 )