Smooth, Silent, and Smart – Meet the TVS iQubeThe TVS iQube is a smart and eco-friendly electric scooter, perfect for urban commuting. It delivers smooth acceleration, silent operation, and offers a practical range of around 100 km on a full charge.
Equipped with LED lighting, smartphone connectivity, and a fully digital dashboard, it feels modern, intuitive, and user-friendly. Charging is convenient, and the build quality is solid, reflecting TVS’s attention to detail.
It’s an ideal choice for daily commuters who want to switch to electric without compromising on performance or comfort.By: Gaurav singh rathor (Jul 21, 2025)