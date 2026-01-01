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TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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iQube S 4.7 kWh

iQube S 4.7 kWh Prices

The iQube S 4.7 kWh, is priced at ₹1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

iQube S 4.7 kWh Range

The iQube S 4.7 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

iQube S 4.7 kWh Colours

The iQube S 4.7 kWh is available in 11 colour options: Pearl White, Mint Blue, Walnut Brown, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Starlight Blue Beige, Copper Brown Beige, Titanium Grey Matte, Celebration Orange, Harliquine Blue Beige, Magnifecence Purple Beige.

iQube S 4.7 kWh Battery & Range

iQube S 4.7 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the iQube S 4.7 kWh include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

iQube S 4.7 kWh Specs & Features

The iQube S 4.7 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh Price

iQube S 4.7 kWh

₹1.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,142
Insurance
4,691
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,41,833
EMI@3,049/mo
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TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1805 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Wheelbase
1301 mm
Kerb Weight
128.8 kg
Height
1140 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s
Range
175 km
Max Speed
82 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Continious Power
3 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.4 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
4.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
10 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
32 L
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Crash And Fall Alert, Water And dust Resistance, GSM Connectivity, Incognito Mode, Flip key with led light, Off Boad Charger, HMI Joystick, Document Storage, Social Media Notifications
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh EMI
EMI2,744 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,27,649
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,27,649
Interest Amount
36,971
Payable Amount
1,64,620

TVS iQube other Variants

iQube 2.2 kWh

₹1.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,422
Insurance
5,616
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,17,038
EMI@2,516/mo
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Close

iQube 3.1 kWh

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,615
Insurance
5,443
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,058
EMI@2,731/mo
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View breakup

iQube 3.5 kWh

₹1.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,043
Insurance
5,630
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,37,673
EMI@2,959/mo
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View breakup

iQube S 3.5 kWh

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,642
Insurance
5,940
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,45,582
EMI@3,129/mo
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View breakup

iQube ST 5.3 kWh

₹1.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,61,984
Insurance
6,254
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,238
EMI@3,616/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS iQube Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
iQubevsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

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Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
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Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

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Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
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Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
iQubevs450S

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