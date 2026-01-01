The iQube S 4.7 kWh, is priced at ₹1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The iQube S 4.7 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The iQube S 4.7 kWh is available in 11 colour options: Pearl White, Mint Blue, Walnut Brown, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Starlight Blue Beige, Copper Brown Beige, Titanium Grey Matte, Celebration Orange, Harliquine Blue Beige, Magnifecence Purple Beige.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the iQube S 4.7 kWh include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The iQube S 4.7 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.