The iQube MillionR Special Edition, is priced at ₹1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The iQube MillionR Special Edition offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The iQube MillionR Special Edition is available in 12 colour options: Pearl White, Mint Blue, Walnut Brown, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Starlight Blue Beige, Titanium Grey Matte, Celebration Orange, Harliquine Blue Beige, Magnifecence Purple Beige, Aurora Green, Copper Brown Beige.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the iQube MillionR Special Edition include the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs and the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.
The iQube MillionR Special Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty, Hazard Light Switch, Rear Footpegs, Multi-function Lock and Physical Key.