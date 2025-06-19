Specs & FeaturesImages
TVS Ntorq 150
UPCOMING

TVS Ntorq 150

Exp. Launch on 15 Sept 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
1.4 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

TVS Ntorq 150 Latest Update

Ntorq 150 Launch Date

The TVS Ntorq 150 is expected to launch on 15th Sept 2025.

Ntorq 150 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.4 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The TVS Ntorq 150 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Transmission:

• FuelType: Petrol

TVS Ntorq 150 Variants
TVS Ntorq 150 price is expected to start at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Ntorq 150 STD
₹1.4 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

TVS Ntorq 150 Images

TVS Ntorq 150 Image 1

TVS Ntorq 150 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Ntorq 150 specs and features

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

TVS News

View all
  News
Explore Other Options

TVS Ntorq 150 FAQs

The TVS Ntorq 150 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.4-null null.
The TVS Ntorq 150 is expected to launch on 15th Sept 2025.
It has both transmissions.
The TVS Ntorq 150 faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

98,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features