hamburger icon
Ntorq 150PriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Ntorq 150 Right View
1/25
TVS Ntorq 150 Front View
2/25
TVS Ntorq 150 Rear Left View
3/25
TVS Ntorq 150 Front Left View
4/25
TVS Ntorq 150 Left View
5/25
TVS Ntorq 150 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/25

TVS Ntorq 150 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
TVS Ntorq 150 Key Specs
Engine149.7 cc
View all Ntorq 150 specs and features

Ntorq 150 STD

Ntorq 150 STD Prices

The Ntorq 150 STD, is listed at ₹1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ntorq 150 STD Mileage

All variants of the Ntorq 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ntorq 150 STD Colours

The Ntorq 150 STD is available in 4 colour options: Nitro Green, Racing Red, Stealth Silver, Turbo Blue.

Ntorq 150 STD Engine and Transmission

The Ntorq 150 STD is powered by a 149.7 cc engine.

Ntorq 150 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ntorq 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia SR 160 priced between ₹1.21 Lakhs - 1.29 Lakhs or the Aprilia SXR 160 priced ₹1.32 Lakhs.

Ntorq 150 STD Specs & Features

The Ntorq 150 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, i3s Technology, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

TVS Ntorq 150 STD Price

Ntorq 150 STD

₹1.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,400
RTO
8,752
Insurance
7,170
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,25,322
EMI@2,694/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Ntorq 150 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.8 L
Length
1861 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Additional Storage
22 L
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
740 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
104 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13.2 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Displacement
149.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
3V, Single cylinder, Air Cooled, O3C Tech
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring With Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension With Hydraulic Dampers

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Street, Race
Speedometer
Hybrid TFT + LCD
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
22 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smartwatch Integration, Alexa Integration, TVS Igo Assist
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
TVS Ntorq 150 STD EMI
EMI2,424 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,12,789
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,12,789
Interest Amount
32,668
Payable Amount
1,45,457

TVS Ntorq 150 other Variants

Ntorq 150 TFT

₹1.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,400
RTO
9,472
Insurance
7,342
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,35,214
EMI@2,906/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Ntorq 150 Alternatives

Aprilia SR 160

Aprilia SR 160

1.21 - 1.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ntorq 150vsSR 160
Aprilia SXR 160

Aprilia SXR 160

1.32 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ntorq 150vsSXR 160
VLF Mobster 135

VLF Mobster 135

1.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ntorq 150vsMobster 135
Aprilia SR 125

Aprilia SR 125

1.11 - 1.13 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ntorq 150vsSR 125
Aprilia SR Storm

Aprilia SR Storm

1.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ntorq 150vsSR Storm

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details