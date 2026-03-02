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VLF Mobster 135

₹1.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2636
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Introduction

The VLF Mobster 135 is the brand’s first internal combustion engine scooter to be launched in India, positioned as a premium 125 cc offering. With a bold, streetfighter-inspired design and performance-focused features, the Mobster is aimed at enthusiasts seeking a mix of style, agility, and modern technology. It competes with established scooters such as the Aprilia SR 175 and the TVS NTorq 150, marking VLF’s entry into India’s performance scooter segment.

VLF Mobster 135 Price

The VLF Mobster 135 is priced from 1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India). This positions it in the premium segment, reflecting its advanced features, Italian-inspired design, and performance-oriented engineering.

Launch Date

The VLF Mobster 135 was launched in India in 2025, with availability through select dealerships and online booking channels.

Variants & Colours

The Mobster is expected to be offered in two colour options: Red and Grey. Currently, it is available in a single variant featuring a 125 cc engine, premium features, and safety aids tailored for urban and spirited rides.

Design and Styling

Designed by Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini, the VLF Mobster 135 adopts a streetfighter-inspired look. Twin LED headlamps with DRLs, a tall flyscreen, and an exposed handlebar define its aggressive front profile. The side panels are sharply contoured, partially exposing the engine, while the compact seat adds to its sporty stance. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with a 120-section front tyre and a 130-section rear tyre, complementing its urban performance character.

Engine and Specifications

Powering the Mobster is a 125 cc single-cylinder engine producing 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque. The scooter uses telescopic forks at the front and dual gas-charged rear shock absorbers for a balanced ride. It is designed to offer a combination of city agility and confident handling on highways or twisty roads.

Tech & Features

The Mobster 135 comes with a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, which can be controlled via illuminated switchgear. Keyless ignition, auto start/stop, and fully LED lighting enhance convenience and visibility. The scooter also offers switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control, a first in the 125 cc segment, making it a standout in terms of safety and ride confidence.

Price and Offers

Priced at 1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the Mobster competes with premium urban scooters, offering technology, design, and performance features that justify its positioning.

Rivals

The VLF Mobster 135 faces competition from scooters such as the Aprilia SR 175, TVS NTorq 150, and other high-performance 125–150 cc offerings.

VLF Mobster 135 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    125 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    46 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    12.1 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    100 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    11.7 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    122 kg
View All Mobster 135 SpecsView specs icon
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VLF Mobster 135 Variants

VLF Mobster 135 price starts at ₹ 1.3 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Mobster 135 STD
₹1.3 Lakhs*
125 cc
100 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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VLF Mobster 135 Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
Chinese automakers experienced a decline in European car sales in January, despite previous record gains in 2025.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Nov 2025
VLF's Mobster 135 scooter enters production, featuring innovative design and technology, with strong initial bookings and competitive pricing.Read Full Story

VLF Mobster 135 Videos

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VLF Mobster 135 Walkaround - India’s sportiest 125 cc scooter
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VLF Mobster 135 Walkaround - India’s sportiest 125 cc scooter

VLF Mobster 135 exhaust check
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VLF Mobster 135 exhaust check

VLF Mobster 135 Visual Comparison

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VLF Mobster 135 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
VLF Mobster 135
VLF Mobster 135 image
Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards-125 cc12.1 PS11.7 NmScooters122 kg1873 mmDiscDrumAlloy
BGauss RUV 350BGauss RUV 350 imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards--3.5 kW-Scooters122 kg1928 mmDrumDrumAlloyMobster 135VSRUV 350
Vida V2Vida V2 imageRs. 74,000Onwards---25 NmScooters125 kg-DiscDrumAlloyMobster 135VSV2
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.11 LakhsOnwards
4.0454
-4.4 kW-Scooters132 kg1805 mmDiscDrumAlloyMobster 135VSiQube
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.51
--22 NmScooters108 kg-DiscDiscAlloyMobster 135VS450S
Aprilia SXR 125Aprilia SXR 125 imageRs. 1.33 LakhsOnwards-125 cc9.61 PS10.19 NmScooters129 kg1963 mmDiscDrumAlloyMobster 135VSSXR 125

VLF Mobster 135 Images

VLF Mobster 135 Image 1
VLF Mobster 135 Image 2
VLF Mobster 135 Image 3
VLF Mobster 135 Image 4

VLF Mobster 135 Colours

VLF Mobster 135 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Crimson Override
Ash Circuit
Neon Venom
Ghostlight
Crimson override

VLF Mobster 135 Alternatives

BGauss RUV 350

BGauss RUV 350

1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mobster 135vsRUV 350
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mobster 135vsV2
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mobster 135vsiQube
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mobster 135vs450S
Aprilia SXR 125

Aprilia SXR 125

1.33 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mobster 135vsSXR 125
Aprilia SR Storm

Aprilia SR Storm

1.07 Lakhs
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Mobster 135vsSR Storm

VLF Mobster 135 Related News

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 VLF Mobster 135 Related News

VLF Mobster 135 Specifications and Features

Max Power12.1 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque11.7 Nm
Mileage46 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine125 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed100 kmph
View all Mobster 135 specs and features

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