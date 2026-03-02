Introduction

The VLF Mobster 135 is the brand’s first internal combustion engine scooter to be launched in India, positioned as a premium 125 cc offering. With a bold, streetfighter-inspired design and performance-focused features, the Mobster is aimed at enthusiasts seeking a mix of style, agility, and modern technology. It competes with established scooters such as the Aprilia SR 175 and the TVS NTorq 150, marking VLF’s entry into India’s performance scooter segment.

VLF Mobster 135 Price

The VLF Mobster 135 is priced from ₹1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India). This positions it in the premium segment, reflecting its advanced features, Italian-inspired design, and performance-oriented engineering.

Launch Date

The VLF Mobster 135 was launched in India in 2025, with availability through select dealerships and online booking channels.

Variants & Colours

The Mobster is expected to be offered in two colour options: Red and Grey. Currently, it is available in a single variant featuring a 125 cc engine, premium features, and safety aids tailored for urban and spirited rides.

Design and Styling

Designed by Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini, the VLF Mobster 135 adopts a streetfighter-inspired look. Twin LED headlamps with DRLs, a tall flyscreen, and an exposed handlebar define its aggressive front profile. The side panels are sharply contoured, partially exposing the engine, while the compact seat adds to its sporty stance. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with a 120-section front tyre and a 130-section rear tyre, complementing its urban performance character.

Engine and Specifications

Powering the Mobster is a 125 cc single-cylinder engine producing 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque. The scooter uses telescopic forks at the front and dual gas-charged rear shock absorbers for a balanced ride. It is designed to offer a combination of city agility and confident handling on highways or twisty roads.

Tech & Features

The Mobster 135 comes with a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, which can be controlled via illuminated switchgear. Keyless ignition, auto start/stop, and fully LED lighting enhance convenience and visibility. The scooter also offers switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control, a first in the 125 cc segment, making it a standout in terms of safety and ride confidence.

Price and Offers

Priced at ₹1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the Mobster competes with premium urban scooters, offering technology, design, and performance features that justify its positioning.

Rivals

The VLF Mobster 135 faces competition from scooters such as the Aprilia SR 175, TVS NTorq 150, and other high-performance 125–150 cc offerings.