VLF Mobster 135 Key Specs
- Engine125 cc
- Mileage46 kmpl
- Power12.1 ps
- Speed100 kmph
- Max Torque11.7 Nm
- Kerb Weight122 kg
The VLF Mobster 135 is the brand’s first internal combustion engine scooter to be launched in India, positioned as a premium 125 cc offering. With a bold, streetfighter-inspired design and performance-focused features, the Mobster is aimed at enthusiasts seeking a mix of style, agility, and modern technology. It competes with established scooters such as the Aprilia SR 175 and the TVS NTorq 150, marking VLF’s entry into India’s performance scooter segment.
The VLF Mobster 135 is priced from ₹1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India). This positions it in the premium segment, reflecting its advanced features, Italian-inspired design, and performance-oriented engineering.
The VLF Mobster 135 was launched in India in 2025, with availability through select dealerships and online booking channels.
The Mobster is expected to be offered in two colour options: Red and Grey. Currently, it is available in a single variant featuring a 125 cc engine, premium features, and safety aids tailored for urban and spirited rides.
Designed by Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini, the VLF Mobster 135 adopts a streetfighter-inspired look. Twin LED headlamps with DRLs, a tall flyscreen, and an exposed handlebar define its aggressive front profile. The side panels are sharply contoured, partially exposing the engine, while the compact seat adds to its sporty stance. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with a 120-section front tyre and a 130-section rear tyre, complementing its urban performance character.
Powering the Mobster is a 125 cc single-cylinder engine producing 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque. The scooter uses telescopic forks at the front and dual gas-charged rear shock absorbers for a balanced ride. It is designed to offer a combination of city agility and confident handling on highways or twisty roads.
The Mobster 135 comes with a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, which can be controlled via illuminated switchgear. Keyless ignition, auto start/stop, and fully LED lighting enhance convenience and visibility. The scooter also offers switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control, a first in the 125 cc segment, making it a standout in terms of safety and ride confidence.
Priced at ₹1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the Mobster competes with premium urban scooters, offering technology, design, and performance features that justify its positioning.
The VLF Mobster 135 faces competition from scooters such as the Aprilia SR 175, TVS NTorq 150, and other high-performance 125–150 cc offerings.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|VLF Mobster 135
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|125 cc
|12.1 PS
|11.7 Nm
|Scooters
|122 kg
|1873 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|BGauss RUV 350
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|3.5 kW
|-
|Scooters
|122 kg
|1928 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Mobster 135VSRUV 350
|Vida V2
|Rs. 74,000Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|25 Nm
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Mobster 135VSV2
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.11 LakhsOnwards
|-
|4.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|1805 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Mobster 135VSiQube
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|-
|-
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Mobster 135VS450S
|Aprilia SXR 125
|Rs. 1.33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|125 cc
|9.61 PS
|10.19 Nm
|Scooters
|129 kg
|1963 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Mobster 135VSSXR 125
VLF Mobster 135 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|12.1 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|11.7 Nm
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|125 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
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