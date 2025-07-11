Category Average: 184.4 cc
Mobster 180: 180.0 cc
Category Average: 18.83 ps
Mobster 180: 17.9 ps
Category Average: 119.0 kmph
Mobster 180: 110.0 kmph
The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.7 Lakhs* Onwards.
The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 180 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
Aprilia SXR 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Yamaha WR155R, Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 are sought to be the major rivals to VLF Mobster 180.
|Max Power
|17.9 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|15.7 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|180 cc
|Max Speed
|110 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular VLF Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters