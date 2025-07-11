Mobster 180 Launch Date

The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.

Mobster 180 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.7 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 180 cc



• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol



Mobster 180 Rivals

Aprilia SXR 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Yamaha WR155R, Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 are sought to be the major rivals to VLF Mobster 180.