VLF Mobster 180 Front Left View
UPCOMING

VLF Mobster 180

Exp. Launch on 15 Aug 2025
1.7 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Mobster 180 Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 184.4 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Mobster 180: 180.0 cc

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 18.83 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

Mobster 180: 17.9 ps

Category average
Info
Speed

Category Average: 119.0 kmph

Tooltip
Tooltip

Mobster 180: 110.0 kmph

Category average

VLF Mobster 180 Latest Updates

Mobster 180 Launch Date

The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.

Mobster 180 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.7 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 180 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Mobster 180 Rivals

Aprilia SXR 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Yamaha WR155R, Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 are sought to be the major rivals to VLF Mobster 180.

VLF Mobster 180 Variants

VLF Mobster 180 price is expected to start at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Mobster 180 STD
₹1.7 Lakhs*
180 cc
110 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

VLF Mobster 180 Images

VLF Mobster 180 Image 1

VLF Mobster 180 Specifications and Features

Max Power17.9 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque15.7 Nm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine180 cc
Max Speed110 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
    VLF Mobster 180 FAQs

    The VLF Mobster 180 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs.
    The VLF Mobster 180 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 180 cc segment.
    The VLF Mobster 180 features a 180 cc engine delivering a powerful 17.9 PS. It has a manual transmission.
    The VLF Mobster 180 faces competition from the likes of Aprilia SXR 160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z in the 180 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

