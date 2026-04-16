5 upcoming motorcycles I would wait for before buying any bike right now

A fresh wave of motorcycles is set to arrive soon, spanning entry-level adventure bikes to larger twin-cylinder machines. With new engines, updated platforms, and feature upgrades on the horizon, buyers planning a purchase right now may want to hold off. Here are five upcoming models that could significantly influence the market once launched:

1 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Engine 750 cc Alert Me When Launched View More Details Royal Enfield is developing a larger Himalayan, expected to move beyond the current platform. The upcoming Himalayan 750 is likely to use a heavily reworked 650-based architecture with a more road-oriented stance. Power is expected to come from a 750cc parallel-twin producing around 55 bhp and 60 Nm. Estimated pricing falls between ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh.

2 BMW F 450 GS Engine 450 cc Alert Me When Launched View More Details BMW is preparing to replace its smallest adventure bike with the F 450 GS, a model developed alongside TVS and built in India. Already on sale in some global markets, it is expected to reach India soon. The motorcycle draws styling cues from larger GS models and uses a 420cc parallel-twin engine producing around 48 bhp. Multiple variants are likely, with features differing across trims. Pricing is expected to hover around ₹4.5 lakh.

3 Yezdi Scrambler Facelift Engine 334 cc Mileage 32.04 kmpl View Offers View More Details An updated version of the Yezdi Scrambler is scheduled for launch on April 23, 2026. Changes are expected to be limited to revised suspension tuning and fresh colour options, while the overall design remains familiar. It will continue with the 334cc liquid-cooled, Alpha 2 engine delivering 28.7 bhp and 28.2 Nm.

4 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Engine 647.95 cc Alert Me When Launched View More Details Royal Enfield is set to expand its 650cc lineup with the Bullet 650, combining its longest-running nameplate with a twin-cylinder engine. It will use a 648cc parallel-twin motor expected to produce around 46 bhp, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The design is expected to retain the traditional Bullet styling with minor modern updates. Pricing is likely to fall in the ₹3.4 lakh to ₹3.6 lakh range, positioning it slightly below other 650cc models.

5 Triumph Bonneville 400 Alert Me When Launched View More Details Triumph is expected to expand its India-focused 400cc lineup with a new Bonneville-styled motorcycle. Unlike the Speed 400, this model will focus on classic design, featuring elements like spoked wheels and a more relaxed riding posture. It is expected to use a 398cc single-cylinder engine producing around 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Bonneville 400 is likely to rival retro offerings in the segment with a more premium positioning.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

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