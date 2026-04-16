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5 upcoming motorcycles I would wait for before buying any bike right now

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2026, 11:10 am
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  • From entry ADV bikes to larger twins, several upcoming motorcycles could reshape buying decisions across key segments in the coming months.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Teaser
Upcoming motorcycles across segments promise new engines, updated platforms, and broader feature sets for buyers planning their next purchase.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Teaser
Upcoming motorcycles across segments promise new engines, updated platforms, and broader feature sets for buyers planning their next purchase.

A fresh wave of motorcycles is set to arrive soon, spanning entry-level adventure bikes to larger twin-cylinder machines. With new engines, updated platforms, and feature upgrades on the horizon, buyers planning a purchase right now may want to hold off. Here are five upcoming models that could significantly influence the market once launched:

1 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
Engine
750 cc
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Royal Enfield is developing a larger Himalayan, expected to move beyond the current platform. The upcoming Himalayan 750 is likely to use a heavily reworked 650-based architecture with a more road-oriented stance. Power is expected to come from a 750cc parallel-twin producing around 55 bhp and 60 Nm. Estimated pricing falls between 4 lakh and 5 lakh.

2 BMW F 450 GS
BMW F 450 GS
Engine
450 cc
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BMW is preparing to replace its smallest adventure bike with the F 450 GS, a model developed alongside TVS and built in India. Already on sale in some global markets, it is expected to reach India soon. The motorcycle draws styling cues from larger GS models and uses a 420cc parallel-twin engine producing around 48 bhp. Multiple variants are likely, with features differing across trims. Pricing is expected to hover around 4.5 lakh.

3 Yezdi Scrambler Facelift
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
Engine
334 cc
Mileage
32.04 kmpl
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An updated version of the Yezdi Scrambler is scheduled for launch on April 23, 2026. Changes are expected to be limited to revised suspension tuning and fresh colour options, while the overall design remains familiar. It will continue with the 334cc liquid-cooled, Alpha 2 engine delivering 28.7 bhp and 28.2 Nm.

4 Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
Engine
647.95 cc
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Royal Enfield is set to expand its 650cc lineup with the Bullet 650, combining its longest-running nameplate with a twin-cylinder engine. It will use a 648cc parallel-twin motor expected to produce around 46 bhp, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The design is expected to retain the traditional Bullet styling with minor modern updates. Pricing is likely to fall in the 3.4 lakh to 3.6 lakh range, positioning it slightly below other 650cc models.

5 Triumph Bonneville 400
Triumph Bonneville 400
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Triumph is expected to expand its India-focused 400cc lineup with a new Bonneville-styled motorcycle. Unlike the Speed 400, this model will focus on classic design, featuring elements like spoked wheels and a more relaxed riding posture. It is expected to use a 398cc single-cylinder engine producing around 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Bonneville 400 is likely to rival retro offerings in the segment with a more premium positioning.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2026, 11:10 am IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 BMW F 450 GS BMW F 450 GS Yezdi Scrambler Yezdi Scrambler Triumph Bonneville 400 Triumph Bonneville 400 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Classic 650

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