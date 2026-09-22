Triumph Bonneville 400 Overview

Triumph is preparing to expand its small-capacity motorcycle lineup with a new Bonneville-inspired model, expected to be called the Bonneville 400. Recently spotted without camouflage, the upcoming motorcycle reveals a clear shift in design direction, drawing heavily from the brand’s larger Bonneville range. Built on the existing 400cc platform developed under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership, the new model adopts a more classic roadster stance compared to the sportier styling of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. It is expected to strengthen Triumph’s presence in the retro motorcycle segment in India.

Triumph Bonneville 400 Price

Triumph has not yet announced the pricing for the Bonneville 400. However, based on its positioning and hardware changes, it is expected to be priced competitively within the mid-capacity retro motorcycle segment.

Triumph Bonneville 400 Launch Date

The launch timeline for the Bonneville 400 has not been officially confirmed. Based on recent sightings and development progress, the motorcycle is expected to debut in India in the near future.

Triumph Bonneville 400 Variants & Colours

Details regarding variants and colour options have not yet been disclosed. The production model is expected to be offered in multiple colour schemes aligned with Triumph’s classic design language.

Triumph Bonneville 400 Mileage

Official mileage figures have not been revealed. As the motorcycle is expected to use the existing 400cc platform, fuel efficiency is likely to remain similar to current models, subject to tuning changes.

Triumph Bonneville 400 Specs & Features

The Bonneville 400 adopts a retro-inspired design, featuring a metal fuel tank, a round headlamp and a long single-piece seat. The overall styling reflects a classic roadster approach, distinguishing it from the more modern and sporty design language of Triumph’s existing 400cc motorcycles. Additional design elements include wire-spoke wheels, a redesigned radiator grille and an underbelly guard, all of which contribute to its vintage appeal.

A key highlight is the shift to dual rear shock absorbers, replacing the monoshock setup seen on other Triumph 400cc models. This change is expected to influence both ride characteristics and visual identity. The swingarm has also been revised to accommodate the new suspension configuration.

At the front, the motorcycle features a repositioned disc brake mounted on the right side, unlike the left-mounted setup on current models. This suggests further changes to the braking system and front-end layout. A new instrument cluster has also been spotted, although its exact functionality and features remain unconfirmed.

The Bonneville 400 is expected to retain the same 398 cc liquid-cooled engine used in the Speed 400. This unit produces 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch. Minor tuning revisions may be introduced to suit the motorcycle’s more relaxed, retro-focused riding character.

Triumph Bonneville 400 Safety

While official details are yet to be confirmed, the Bonneville 400 is expected to feature standard safety equipment such as dual-channel ABS and stable braking hardware, in line with segment expectations.

Triumph Bonneville 400 Offers & Deals

As the motorcycle has not yet been launched, details regarding offers, financing options or ownership benefits are not available.

Triumph Bonneville 400 Rivals

Once launched, the Bonneville 400 is expected to compete with retro-styled motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 350, targeting buyers looking for a modern classic with accessible performance and everyday usability.