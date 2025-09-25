VLF Mobster performance scooter launched in India, priced at 1.30 lakh

The VLF Mobster performance scooter has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). This is the brand’s first ICE offering in India and takes on new premium scooters like the Aprilia SR 175 , TVS NTorq 150 , and more.

VLF Mobster: Design

The VLF Mobster has been designed by Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini, and the scooter takes inspiration from a host of streetfighter motorcycles. The front sports twin LED headlamps with DRLs, a tall flyscreen, and an exposed handlebar. The side panels are sharply designed, exposing the engine, while the seat appears compact. The Mobster is expected to arrive in two colour options: red and grey. The model rides on 12-inch alloys with a 120-section tyre at the front and a 130-section tyre at the rear.

VLF Mobster: Features

The VLF Mobster gets a 5-inch TFT display with screen mirroring, USB charging port, and a live dashcam feature

The Mobster 125 comes with a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, operable via an illuminated switchgear. It further features keyless ignition and auto start/stop, as well as all-LED lighting. This is also the only 125 cc scooter in the market to offer switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control.

VLF Mobster: Specifications

Power on the scooter comes from a 125 cc engine option. The single-cylinder motor produces 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque. It is equipped with dual gas-charged rear shock absorbers, while sporting telescopic forks at the front.

