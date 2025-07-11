Specs & FeaturesImages
VLF Mobster 125 Front Left View
UPCOMING

VLF Mobster 125

Exp. Launch on 15 Aug 2025
1.4 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Mobster 125 Expected Key Specs

VLF Mobster 125 Latest Updates

Mobster 125 Launch Date

The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.

Mobster 125 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.4 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 125 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Mobster 125 Rivals

Aprilia SXR 125, Aprilia SR Storm, Aprilia SR 175, Vespa S 125 and Aprilia SXR 160 are sought to be the major rivals to VLF Mobster 125.

VLF Mobster 125 Variants

VLF Mobster 125 price is expected to start at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Mobster 125 STD
₹1.4 Lakhs*
125 cc
100 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

VLF Mobster 125 Images

VLF Mobster 125 Image 1

VLF Mobster 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power12.1 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque11.7 Nm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine125 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed100 kmph
VLF Mobster 125 FAQs

The VLF Mobster 125 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs.
The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 125 cc segment.
The VLF Mobster 125 features a 125 cc engine delivering a powerful 12.1 PS. It has a manual transmission.
The VLF Mobster 125 faces competition from the likes of Aprilia SXR 125 and Aprilia SR Storm in the 125 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

view all specs and features