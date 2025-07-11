Mobster 125 Launch Date

The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.

Mobster 125 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.4 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 125 cc



• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol



Mobster 125 Rivals

Aprilia SXR 125, Aprilia SR Storm, Aprilia SR 175, Vespa S 125 and Aprilia SXR 160 are sought to be the major rivals to VLF Mobster 125.