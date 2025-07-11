Category Average: 149.5 cc
Mobster 125: 125.0 cc
Category Average: 10.84 ps
Mobster 125: 12.1 ps
Category Average: 91.0 kmph
Mobster 125: 100.0 kmph
The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.4 Lakhs* Onwards.
The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 125 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
Aprilia SXR 125, Aprilia SR Storm, Aprilia SR 175, Vespa S 125 and Aprilia SXR 160 are sought to be the major rivals to VLF Mobster 125.
|Max Power
|12.1 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|11.7 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|125 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
*Ex-showroom price
