VLF Tennis

Launch Date: 18 Nov 2024
1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tennis Key Specs

Speed

Segment Average: 82.8 kmph

Tennis: 65.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 142.9 km

Tennis: 130.0 km

Segment average
Charging

Segment Average: 5.13 hrs

Tennis: 3.0 hrs

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 3.21 kwh

Tennis: 2.5 kwh

Segment average

View all Tennis Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About VLF Tennis

Latest Update

  VLF Tennis 1500W vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather Rizta vs River Indie: Which e-scooter should you get?
  VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter launched in India at ₹1.29 lakh, to be made locally

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Alert Me When Launched
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    VLF Tennis Variants

    VLF Tennis price starts at ₹ 1.3 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹1.3 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    1500 W
    Speed
    65 kmph
    Range
    130 km
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 2.5 kWh
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    VLF Tennis Images

    VLF Tennis Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2.5 kWh
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging Point3 Hours
    HeadlightLED
    Range130 km
    Max Motor Performance1.5 kW
    Charging Time3 Hours
    View all Tennis specs and features

    VLF Tennis comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    VLF Tennis
    		Ola Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1Simple Energy OneOla Electric S1 AirPURE EV Epluto 7G MaxBounce Infinity E1Ather Energy 450S
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.35 Lakhs
    ₹1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
    ₹99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    ₹1.2 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    ₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹1.17 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    3.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    Battery Capacity
    2.5 kWh
    4 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.8-3.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    5 kwh
    3 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    1.9-2.5 kWh
    2.9 kWh
    Range
    130 km
    195 km
    111-150 km
    123-137 km
    100-110 km
    212 km/charge
    151 km
    150-201 km
    70-100 km
    115 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    VLF Tennis News

    The Tennis electric scooter is offered in one variant that features a 1500 W motor and a 4 kWh battery. This e-scooter can delivery a maximum torque output of 157 Nm while topping out at 65 kmph. On a single charge, it can last for 120 km.
    VLF Tennis 1500W vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather Rizta vs River Indie: Which e-scooter should you get?
    20 Nov 2024
    Italian electric two-wheeler brand enters the Indian market in association with KAW Veloce Motors and is going to manufacture the Tennis 1500W e-scooter on our shores.
    VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter launched in India at 1.29 lakh, to be made locally
    18 Nov 2024
    The Kia Clubhouse initiative will travel internationally starting next year to major tennis-loving cities around the globe.
    Kia, with Rafa Nadal, launches new initiative to inspire next-gen tennis fans
    20 May 2022
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Nov 18: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara spied, New Toyota Camry launch & more
    19 Nov 2024
    The Tennis electric scooter is offered in both 1500W and 4000W variants that have varying power levels and maximum ranges but share the same overall features.
    Italy's VLF to launch electric scooter in India, set up plant in Maharashtra
    7 Jul 2024
    View all
     VLF Tennis News
    Explore Other Options

    VLF Tennis FAQs

    VLF Tennis comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The VLF Tennis is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 130 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The VLF Tennis offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The VLF Tennis is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 130 km on a single charge.
    The VLF Tennis has a charging time of 3 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

