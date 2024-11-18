Segment Average: 82.8 kmph
Tennis: 65.0 kmph
Segment Average: 142.9 km
Tennis: 130.0 km
Segment Average: 5.13 hrs
Tennis: 3.0 hrs
Segment Average: 3.21 kwh
Tennis: 2.5 kwh
Car Insurance from
₹2094*?
Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
VLF Tennis price starts at ₹ 1.3 Lakhs .
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|3 Hours
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|130 km
|Max Motor Performance
|1.5 kW
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|Model Name
VLF Tennis
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|Simple Energy One
|Ola Electric S1 Air
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Ather Energy 450S
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.3 Lakhs
₹1.35 Lakhs
₹1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
₹99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
₹1.2 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹1.17 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
3.5 out of 5
-
-
4.5 out of 5
|Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.8-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
5 kwh
3 kWh
2.5 kWh
1.9-2.5 kWh
2.9 kWh
|Range
130 km
195 km
111-150 km
123-137 km
100-110 km
212 km/charge
151 km
150-201 km
70-100 km
115 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic